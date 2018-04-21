"Boat Accident Reporting" Video Debuts on America's Boating Channel

 
Industry News





RALEIGH, N.C. - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- The United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) announces the debut of its streaming media video "Boat Accident Reporting" and dedicated section of America's Boating Channel™, which can be found online at americasboatingchannel.com (http://www.americasboatingchannel.com) and as a free mobile app available at Apple's App Store and Google Play.

The new "Boat Accident Reporting (https://youtu.be/NPRshuHpDoI)" video shows when and how boating accidents on US waters must be reported.

Viewers will also learn how reporting requirements vary by state.

Also featured are tips for finding out more about applicable requirements.

The new Boat Accident Reporting (http://americasboatingchannel.com/boat-accident-reporting/) section of America's Boating Channel provides visitors with an interactive map offering boat accident reporting information specific to state waterways.

The "Boat Accident Reporting"video is also being distributed by America's Boating Channel through popular social media including Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/americasboatingchannel/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/AmericasBoating), and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1c_rFyt1fGqvdiSauAijAg).

America's Boating Channel will launch a new title each week through April, as most Americans prepare for the 2018 recreational boating season. All video programming on the channel is offered at no charge.

America's Boating Channel is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The United States Power Squadrons is the premier boating organization dedicated to "Safe Boating through Education" since 1914. USPS is America's Boating Club® -- For Boaters, By Boaters™. America's Boating Club is a registered trademark of the United States Power Squadrons.

America's Boating Channel has as its partner BoatUS and is cosponsored by Discover Boating with a contribution from Weems & Plath.

As an America's Boating Channel Partner, the Boat Owners Association of the United States (BoatUS) has been looking after the interests of recreational boaters since its founding in 1966.

BoatUs is the nation's largest organization of recreational boat owners, with over half a million dues-paying members.

BoatUS provides a diverse offering of marine services for the recreational boater.

As an America's Boating Channel Sponsor, Discover Boating is a public awareness effort managed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) on behalf of the North American recreational boating industry.

Discover Boating programs focus on increasing participation and creating interest in recreational boating by demonstrating the benefits, affordability, and accessibility of the boating lifestyle.

As an America's Boating Channel Contributor, Weems & Plath offers the SOS Distress Light, an LED visual distress signal device that meets US Coast Guard requirements to replace traditional pyrotechnic flares.

America's Boating Channel Website: americasboatingchannel.com (http://www.americasboatingchannel.com)

United States Power Squadrons Website: americasboatingclub.org (http://www.USPS.org)

U.S. Coast Guard Website: uscgboating.org (http://www.uscgboating.org)

BoatUS Website: boatus.com (http://www.boatus.com)

Discover Boating Website: discoverboating.com (http://www.discoverboating.com)

Weems & Plath Website: weems-plath.com (http://www.weems-plath.com)

