The Voiz App Announces Rueben Wood As Brand Ambassador!

-- The tech industry has been booming lately with launch of new products and apps, but more specifically the apps! The Voiz App is a voice social media platform created to promote a better world while adding a personal and emotional element to interaction.Let's be honest, your voice is the most natural means of connecting, communicating and socializing.The VOIZ app will present you, your voice and your emotions in a unique way to the world, creating effective communication. Since communication is not just about exchanging information, the Voiz App makes understanding the emotions and intentions behind the information being conveyed easy for you to share.Rueben Wood is an American media proprietor, actor, director, producer, and CEO of SOM Magazine. The partnership aligns the tech and entertainment industry with a potential for endless possibilities!Rueben Wood will usher in new users and organizations to the app to increase awareness and the audience of the Voiz platform. Currently the app can be used as a voice recorder to premiere song snippets, voice notes, and more at the push of a button.One of the revolutionary components of the app is its group capabilities and Voiz rooms for its users to share stories, live performances, demos, or a Voiz meeting with team members with ease.visit the: http://www.thevoizapp.com