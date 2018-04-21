News By Tag
The Voiz App Announces Rueben Wood As Brand Ambassador!
The new app revolutionizing voice recording is making headlines with new users.
Let's be honest, your voice is the most natural means of connecting, communicating and socializing.
The VOIZ app will present you, your voice and your emotions in a unique way to the world, creating effective communication. Since communication is not just about exchanging information, the Voiz App makes understanding the emotions and intentions behind the information being conveyed easy for you to share.
Rueben Wood is an American media proprietor, actor, director, producer, and CEO of SOM Magazine. The partnership aligns the tech and entertainment industry with a potential for endless possibilities!
One of the revolutionary components of the app is its group capabilities and Voiz rooms for its users to share stories, live performances, demos, or a Voiz meeting with team members with ease.
visit the: http://www.thevoizapp.com
Contact
John Peterson
***@gmail.com
End
