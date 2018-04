Music Industry Icons Mark Hudson and Gary Burr Step on Stage at the GingerNewYork TV Show in NYC

MARK HUDSON - Grammy Award Winning Songwriter & Producer - Along with Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame Member - GARY BURR - Perform an Acoustic Set on the Next LIVE GNY TV Show at Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, Friday May 4, 2018, 2pm

Mark Hudson (L) and Gary Burr (R) - New York City

--is a Grammy Award winning songwriter and producer who has worked with artists such as Ringo Starr, Aerosmith, Ozzy Osbourne, Harry Nilsson, Cher, Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper and Celine Dion.Mark Hudson first came on the scene in a rock band with his brothers, Bill and Brett -- The Hudson Brothers. Their band, deeply influenced by the Beatles, had two top-20 hits, "So You Are A Star" and "Rendezvous"produced by Bernie Taupin for Elton John's Rocket Records.In 1974, the Hudson Brothers became Sonny and Cher's summer replacement on television, which eventually evolved into the Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show, a variety show that mixed music and comedy.The Brothers enjoyed much success with seven albums and concert tours worldwide. Mark Hudson then went on to learn music production from the legendary Phil Ramone, and began producing and writing songs for a variety of top artists.In 1992, Phil Ramone felt Mark Hudson was ready to fly solo while working on Ringo Starr'salbum. Mark went on to produce eight albums with Ringo including, and, to name a few. In 1993, Mark wrote the Grammy winning song, "Livin' on the Edge" for Aerosmith, which went to number one worldwide.In 2005, Mark was a cast member on the Simon Cowell smash hit, "The X Factor" along with Sharon Osbourne. During his three years there, he wrote and produced, "It's Chico Time", which went to number one in England and also produced Ozzy Osbourne's first number one single titled, "Changes" with Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne.In 2011, Mark produced Pete Seeger, Jeff Beck, Seal and Billy Bragg tracks for the critically acclaimed Bob Dylan Tribute Album for Amnesty International.In 2012 Mark released his solo album,, which is a psychedelic autobiography, with guest stars such as Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Harry Nilsson and Joe Perry. His solo albumfollowed in 2014.In 2017 Mark reconnected with Hanson after 20 years, and produced their iTunes top 10 Christmas album,Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ mark.hudson.984786 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarkHudsonMusicInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/markohudsonis a Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member from Meriden, CT. He has been an ASCAP, Billboard and NSAI Country Songwriter of the Year and has written 14 #1 hits. His hits include Juice Newton's "Love's Been a Little Bit Hard on Me," Conway Twitty's "That's My Job," and Wynonna Judd's "To Be Loved By You," and his songs have been covered by LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, George Jones, Garth Brooks, Ricky Skaggs and Lynyrd Skynyrd, among many others.Gary Burr has written and performed with Ringo Starr, had a worldwide hit with the Ricky Martin/Christina Aguilera smash "Nobody Wants to be Lonely," and topped the charts with Kelly Clarkson's "Before Your Love" and Clay Aiken's "This is the Night." He has toured with Carole King and produced Olivia Newton John, and early in his career spent three years as lead singer of Pure Prairie League.Gary Burr has released three solo records and is a member of the group Blue Sky Riders along with Kenny Loggins and Nashville singer/songwriter Georgia Middleman. Blue Sky Riders' first CD, was co-produced by the band with Peter Asher and released in January of 2013, and a limited edition pressing of their second release,is available at http://blueskyridersband.com.Official Website: http://www.garyburr.comOfficial Website: http://blueskyridersband.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/gary.burr.735Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therealgaryburr/?hl=enhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3jfGWEaSoIMark Hudson and Gary Burr, along with singer/songwriter Mark Mirando, make up the band LAUREL CANYON. They will be performing a tribute to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young at The Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd St. in NYC, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 7pmFor more info and tickets, go to: https://www.eventbee.com/ v/jonnyrokk/ event?eid=196160403#/ tickets Email: susan4chord@aol.comfound on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652