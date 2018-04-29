News By Tag
Music Industry Icons Mark Hudson and Gary Burr Step on Stage at the GingerNewYork TV Show in NYC
MARK HUDSON - Grammy Award Winning Songwriter & Producer - Along with Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame Member - GARY BURR - Perform an Acoustic Set on the Next LIVE GNY TV Show at Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios, Friday May 4, 2018, 2pm
Mark Hudson first came on the scene in a rock band with his brothers, Bill and Brett -- The Hudson Brothers. Their band, deeply influenced by the Beatles, had two top-20 hits, "So You Are A Star" and "Rendezvous"
In 1974, the Hudson Brothers became Sonny and Cher's summer replacement on television, which eventually evolved into the Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show, a variety show that mixed music and comedy.
Photo Credit: Victoria Shaw
The Brothers enjoyed much success with seven albums and concert tours worldwide. Mark Hudson then went on to learn music production from the legendary Phil Ramone, and began producing and writing songs for a variety of top artists.
In 1992, Phil Ramone felt Mark Hudson was ready to fly solo while working on Ringo Starr's Time Takes Time album. Mark went on to produce eight albums with Ringo including Ringorama, Vertical Man, and Choose Love, to name a few. In 1993, Mark wrote the Grammy winning song, "Livin' on the Edge" for Aerosmith, which went to number one worldwide.
In 2005, Mark was a cast member on the Simon Cowell smash hit, "The X Factor" along with Sharon Osbourne. During his three years there, he wrote and produced, "It's Chico Time", which went to number one in England and also produced Ozzy Osbourne's first number one single titled, "Changes" with Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne.
In 2011, Mark produced Pete Seeger, Jeff Beck, Seal and Billy Bragg tracks for the critically acclaimed Bob Dylan Tribute Album for Amnesty International.
In 2012 Mark released his solo album, The Artist, which is a psychedelic autobiography, with guest stars such as Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Harry Nilsson and Joe Perry. His solo album The Hooligan followed in 2014.
In 2017 Mark reconnected with Hanson after 20 years, and produced their iTunes top 10 Christmas album, Finally It's Christmas.
GARY BURR is a Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame member from Meriden, CT. He has been an ASCAP, Billboard and NSAI Country Songwriter of the Year and has written 14 #1 hits. His hits include Juice Newton's "Love's Been a Little Bit Hard on Me," Conway Twitty's "That's My Job," and Wynonna Judd's "To Be Loved By You," and his songs have been covered by LeAnn Rimes, Faith Hill, Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, George Jones, Garth Brooks, Ricky Skaggs and Lynyrd Skynyrd, among many others.
Gary Burr has written and performed with Ringo Starr, had a worldwide hit with the Ricky Martin/Christina Aguilera smash "Nobody Wants to be Lonely," and topped the charts with Kelly Clarkson's "Before Your Love" and Clay Aiken's "This is the Night." He has toured with Carole King and produced Olivia Newton John, and early in his career spent three years as lead singer of Pure Prairie League.
Gary Burr has released three solo records and is a member of the group Blue Sky Riders along with Kenny Loggins and Nashville singer/songwriter Georgia Middleman. Blue Sky Riders' first CD, Finally Home, was co-produced by the band with Peter Asher and released in January of 2013, and a limited edition pressing of their second release, Why Not, is available at http://blueskyridersband.com.
Mark Hudson and Gary Burr with Ringo Starr -- "Fading In, Fading Out":
https://www.youtube.com/
Upcoming Performance:
Mark Hudson and Gary Burr, along with singer/songwriter Mark Mirando, make up the band LAUREL CANYON. They will be performing a tribute to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young at The Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd St. in NYC, Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 7pm
For more info and tickets, go to: https://www.eventbee.com/
Event Promoter: Susan Russo - Four Chord Consulting
Email: susan4chord@
GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.
GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Spectrum Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST. It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.
