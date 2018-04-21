 
Colorado Lending Source Highlights Social Impact Businesses During National Small Business Week

 
 
DENVER - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- In celebration of National Small Business Week, Colorado Lending Source has partnered with the Denver Metro Small Business Development Center and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce to highlight the importance of social impact businesses.

What: During the Trout Tank Pitch Event for Social Impact Businesses, three entrepreneurs will pitch their ideas to an audience of lenders and investors and share how their company model can transform communities. Trout Tank judges will decide on the winning pitch who will receive a cash prize to donate to their favorite local charity.

When: 4 to 6 pm, with networking and happy hour to follow on Monday, April 30th

Where: Denver Metro Small Business Development Center, 1445 Market Street, Denver, CO 80202 To join in celebrating social impact businesses during National Small Business Week,

RSVP here: https://bit.ly/2qDoAtP (There is no cost to attend.)

About Small Business Week
Every year since 1963, the president has issued a proclamation calling for the celebration of National Small Business Week, which is set as the first week in May. Workshops, events and celebrations of Colorado's entrepreneurs and small business owners will occur throughout the state from April 29 – May 5. You can find a full list of events and participating organizations by visiting www.coloradolendingsource.org/small-businessweek.

About the Denver Metro Small Business Development Center
The Denver Metro SBDC exists to serve dedicated entrepreneurs who want to strengthen their path to success. Utilizing the powerful partnerships of the Colorado SBDC network and the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Denver Metro SBDC has been a cornerstone of the business community for over 25 years. For more information, visit www.denversbdc.org.

About Colorado Lending Source
Colorado Lending Source cares about small business, about creating long-term alliances with our lending partners and borrowers, about being a resource to empower entrepreneurs and about making Colorado the best state in the nation to start and grow a business. We partner with local lenders, government agencies and resource partners to make access to capital more attainable for small businesses. In 2017 Colorado Lending Source approved at total of 266 loans to help create 1,693 jobs and injected $415,215,741.04 into the economy. As a mission-based lender and small businessfinancing expert, we are committed to fostering the economic growth of diverse small businesses within their communities. More information can be found at www.coloradolendingsource.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 20, 2018 Contact: Lauren Kloock 303.657.0010 lauren@coloradolendingsource.org

Lauren Kloock
***@coloradolendingsource.org
303.657.0010
