Oregon Ice Cream Scoops Up AFS for Trade Promotional Management

Trade spending expertise and a unique closed-loop solution deliver greater visibility into the complex trade spend processes for Oregon Ice Cream.
 
 
TPM-Oregon-Ice-Cream
TPM-Oregon-Ice-Cream
 
Listed Under

Oregon Ice Cream
Food

Phoenix - Arizona - US

Services

PHOENIX - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- AFS Technologies, a leading global provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies, is proud to announce that Oregon Ice Cream has selected AFS for its Trade Promotion Management solution. Oregon Ice Cream decided the time was right to invest in a comprehensive trade promotion management solution that could help them gain better control of their trade spend process, improve forecast accuracy, analyze "all-in trade spend" for net unit cost, provide the ability to do true customer planning, and have visibility to those plans as they execute, to make plan adjustments.

AFS Trade Promotion Management Retail (TPM Retail (http://tpm.afsi.com/)) is a full closed-loop system that helps you plan, deploy, execute, settle and analyze your trade spend with a robust set of intuitive, easy-to-use capabilities. This solution provides customer planning and visibility across sales, finance, accounting, supply chain, and marketing groups, providing insight for event analysis and into how the actual plan results are performing against the S&OP.

Company Overview:

Established in 1938, Oregon Ice Cream is one of the longest-standing ice cream makers in the western United States. The company is based in Eugene, Oregon, and is best-known for its ability to innovate products and processes to create the very best dessert experience possible. Oregon Ice Cream is also the home of retail brands Julie's Organic and Alden's Organic, the nation's leading organic frozen dessert brands.

Company Website: http://www.oregonicecream.com/

About AFS Technologies

AFS Technologies (AFS) is a leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 32-year history, AFS serves more than 1,300 customers of all sizes in more than 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value. http://tpm.afsi.com

Oregon Ice Cream, Trade Planning, Sales & Finance
Food
Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Services
