Oregon Ice Cream Scoops Up AFS for Trade Promotional Management
Trade spending expertise and a unique closed-loop solution deliver greater visibility into the complex trade spend processes for Oregon Ice Cream.
Established in 1938, Oregon Ice Cream is one of the longest-standing ice cream makers in the western United States. The company is based in Eugene, Oregon, and is best-known for its ability to innovate products and processes to create the very best dessert experience possible. Oregon Ice Cream is also the home of retail brands Julie's Organic and Alden's Organic, the nation's leading organic frozen dessert brands.
AFS Technologies (AFS) is a leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 32-year history, AFS serves more than 1,300 customers of all sizes in more than 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value. http://tpm.afsi.com
