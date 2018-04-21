Warranty Consultant LLC Establishes New Office in Casper Wyoming & Adds New Client

 
CASPER, Wyo. - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- The Warranty Consultant LLC (TWC) is pleased to announce the opening of a TWC office in Casper Wyoming, fulfilling another key milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

TWC is bringing its full suite of consulting, service solutions,  and underwriting programs for the mobile consumer electronics and  consumer goods to the nation. TWC is exploring opportunities for its flagship TWC cell phone programs, commercial product warranty programs and an initial pilot with a new international retailer merchant is now launching.

"Hospitality Ideal workforce and honorable marketplace does make Casper an ideal place for us to expand our reach of TWC," says TWC's President & Senior Consultant Will McCusker.  "Casper is a  great community of engaged, sophisticated, hard working consumers, with numerous businesses and entrepreneurs who are willing to embrace our programs, solutions with which to better serve them."

Independent research and market analysis confirms Wyoming has been quick to embrace new technology, growing business, and now boasts some of the nations highest adoption rates for specialized services and programs. Its no wonder why Casper was selected one of the best communities to live in the United States. The new office will support our U.S. consulting & sales efforts and host a sales department and administration department for select clients.

To learn more about our opportunities please contact our Business Development Offices sales@warrantyconsultant.com or visit our website at http://www.warrantyconsultant.com

TWC also announced today that its Dallas Fort Worth offices have relocated to Quinto Equador Av.Portugal, Eloy Alfaro, Eidf, Millenium Plaza, Quito, Ecuador

Media Contact
Will McCusker
President
will@warrantyconsultant.com
6823343094
Source:The Warranty Consultant LLC
