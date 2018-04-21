News By Tag
Berry Aviation, Inc. Breaks Ground for a $2.7 Million Expansion at San Marcos Regional Airport
Global Aviation Company to Build State-of-the-Art 31,000 Square Foot Facility
"This is a monumental day for Berry Aviation and San Marcos as we build a world-class facility that will open the door to new opportunities,"
The leadership team at Berry looked at several other potential airports for the project but chose to remain at San Marcos Regional Airport, where the headquarters has been since 1993. Texas Aviation Partners, the company contracted to manage the airport on behalf of the City of San Marcos, worked with Berry to secure a 40-year ground lease.
"Today is a great day, not only for Berry Aviation but for the San Marcos Community," said Jason Mock, president of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, "Berry Aviation is not only a leader in the sky, but leaders in innovation here in Central Texas and we are excited to watch them continue to grow and look forward to the next 40 years."
The new facility will house Berry's maintenance and supply-chain headquarters, and will include a 20,000 square foot maintenance hangar, machine shop, non-destructive testing lab, state-of-the-
With more than 30 years in service, Berry provides innovative airlift and aviation support services to government and industry customers. For more information about Berry Aviation, please visit www.berryaviation.com (http://www.berryaviation.com/
