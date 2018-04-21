 
April 2018





Berry Aviation, Inc. Breaks Ground for a $2.7 Million Expansion at San Marcos Regional Airport

Global Aviation Company to Build State-of-the-Art 31,000 Square Foot Facility
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Berry Aviation, Inc. (http://www.berryaviation.com/) (Berry) begins a $2.7 million expansion of its headquarters after breaking ground for the 31,000 square foot facility during a ceremony at the San Marcos Regional Airport. The new addition will allow for more growth of the company's airline fleet and staff.

"This is a monumental day for Berry Aviation and San Marcos as we build a world-class facility that will open the door to new opportunities," Sonny Berry, founder of Berry Aviation, Inc. explained. "We have experienced tremendous success in the past 25 years having our headquarters in San Marcos and look forward to continued success in the years to come."

The leadership team at Berry looked at several other potential airports for the project but chose to remain at San Marcos Regional Airport, where the headquarters has been since 1993. Texas Aviation Partners, the company contracted to manage the airport on behalf of the City of San Marcos, worked with Berry to secure a 40-year ground lease.

"Today is a great day, not only for Berry Aviation but for the San Marcos Community," said Jason Mock, president of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce, "Berry Aviation is not only a leader in the sky, but leaders in innovation here in Central Texas and we are excited to watch them continue to grow and look forward to the next 40 years."

The new facility will house Berry's maintenance and supply-chain headquarters, and will include a 20,000 square foot maintenance hangar, machine shop, non-destructive testing lab, state-of-the-art parts retrieval system, and more than 10,000 square feet of office space. The facility will better accommodate Berry's growing fleet of utility turboprop aircraft, permit work on larger aircraft in a controlled environment, and provide space for component overhaul for third party air carriers. Berry anticipates adding an additional 20 to 30 high-skilled employees as part of the expansion. The facility is expected to be complete in late fall of 2018.

With more than 30 years in service, Berry provides innovative airlift and aviation support services to government and industry customers. For more information about Berry Aviation, please visit www.berryaviation.com (http://www.berryaviation.com/).
