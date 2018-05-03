 
L-Tron Corporation a Runner-Up for Two NYS Technology Awards

L-Tron Corporation is announced as a finalist in two 2018 InfoTech WNY BETA Awards categories
 
VICTOR, N.Y. - May 8, 2018 - PRLog -- L-Tron Corporation is pleased to have been recognized as a finalist in two categories at the 2018 InfoTech Western New York BETA Awards. The winners were announced at an awards ceremony, which took place on May 3rd 2018 at Buffalo Riverworks. L-Tron was a runner-up in the 'Best Emerging Tech Company' and 'Best Use of Digital Marketing' categories.

The 'Best Emerging Tech Company' award honors companies with new and emerging technologies. In this category, L-Tron will be recognized for the creation and development of its OSCR360 Solution (https://www.L-Tron.com/OSCR360) for Law Enforcement and District Attorneys. OSCR360 captures, organizes, and presents photographic evidence obtained at crime and crash scenes.

The 'Best Use of Digital Marketing' award honors companies that use targeted and interactive marketing to reach and convert leads into customers. L-Tron's Marketing Team will be recognized for its use of integrated marketing platforms, which include organic marketing (SEO), eCampaigns, social media, conferences and print advertising. The "M-Team" is driven by results and has seen huge organic growth year after year.

Congratulations to this year's winners.

For more information about the BETAs, please visit https://www.infotechwny.com/the-betas.

About L-Tron Corporation
For over 40 years, L-Tron Corporation has provided the very best hardware and software technology solutions, specializing in Law Enforcement, public safety, and government, as well as manufacturing, data collection and field mobility. A proud New York State business, L-Tron has deployed its Law Enforcement equipment in over 2,000 municipalities across 49 states nationwide.

Contact
L-Tron Corporation
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
Source:
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Awards, L-Tron Corporation, Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:Victor - New York - United States
