L-Tron Corporation a Runner-Up for Two NYS Technology Awards
L-Tron Corporation is announced as a finalist in two 2018 InfoTech WNY BETA Awards categories
The 'Best Emerging Tech Company' award honors companies with new and emerging technologies. In this category, L-Tron will be recognized for the creation and development of its OSCR360 Solution (https://www.L-
The 'Best Use of Digital Marketing' award honors companies that use targeted and interactive marketing to reach and convert leads into customers. L-Tron's Marketing Team will be recognized for its use of integrated marketing platforms, which include organic marketing (SEO), eCampaigns, social media, conferences and print advertising. The "M-Team" is driven by results and has seen huge organic growth year after year.
Congratulations to this year's winners.
For more information about the BETAs, please visit https://www.infotechwny.com/
About L-Tron Corporation
For over 40 years, L-Tron Corporation has provided the very best hardware and software technology solutions, specializing in Law Enforcement, public safety, and government, as well as manufacturing, data collection and field mobility. A proud New York State business, L-Tron has deployed its Law Enforcement equipment in over 2,000 municipalities across 49 states nationwide.
Contact
L-Tron Corporation
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
