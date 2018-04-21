 
News By Tag
* Non-profit
* Celebrity
* Domestic Violence
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Beverly Hills
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


Face Forward Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Helping Survivors of Domestic Violence

Face Forward's "La Dolce Vita" Themed Gala will be Held at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel on September 22nd Setting Million Dollar Goal!
 
 
logo
logo
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Non-profit
Celebrity
Domestic Violence

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Beverly Hills - California - US

Subject:
Events

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Beverly Hills based non-profit organization, Face Forward, will be celebrating their 9th annual gala themed "La Dolce Vita" on September 22nd at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Face Forward is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides reconstructive surgery for women, children and men who have been victims of domestic violence, human trafficking, or any cruel acts of crime. All funds raised at their annual gala goes directly toward patient treatment and recoveries, airfare, accommodations, and all necessary medical expenses for survivors. Past performers have included Robin Thicke, Nelly, Chaka Khan, Macy Gray, and Brian McNight, while honorees and attendees have included Sharon Stone, Kelly Osbourne, Gloria Allred, Lakers Coach Byron Scott, La Toya Jackson, KTLA's Lu Parker, Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frasier and Keltie Knight, Lotte Verbeek, "Sugar" Shane Mosley, Renee Lawless, Brett Dalton and the organizations' Global Ambassador- Lana Parrilla.

"About eighty percent of our patient funding each year comes from our gala, so celebrating our tenth anniversary means we have to make it extra special to help raise the most money for surgeries that we ever have. We will be making many more announcements highlighting upcoming patient stories, our Gala performers, honorees and attendees. This will be our most exciting year yet! " said Deborah Alessi, Face Forward CEO/Founder.

Face Forward was founded by domestic violence survivor Deborah Alessi who then recruited her husband, Dr. David Alessi M.D., a renowned facial reconstructive surgeon,  to help survivors from around the globe. Since being founded, Face Forward has provided millions of dollars in donated surgical and counseling services to nearly 70 patients from 8 different countries. In celebration of Face Forward's 10-year anniversary,  they hope to raise over a million dollars in 2018 to support even more survivors from around the world.

2018 La Dolce Vita Gala guests will enjoy a taste of the "sweet life" in Rome. The night will be full of surprises, exciting performances, world class food, and a live and silent auction. Returning sponsors include: Etihad Airways, Niyama Private Islands Maldives, Alessi Institute, Crystal Cruises, Micato Safaris, and Roberto Cavalli. Face Forward is also excited to announce new sponsor Ardor Design. The live auction will include vacation packages from Niyama Private Islands Maldives, Crystal Cruises, Micato Safaris and Etihad Airways.

About Face Forward

Face Forward is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with community leaders and organizations around the nation and throughout the world, to identify victims of violence who are working toward recovery and who carry the physical evidence of past abuse.

www.faceforwardla.org

Contact
ItGirl Public Relations
***@itgirlpublicrelations.com
End
Source:Face Forward
Email:***@itgirlpublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Non-profit, Celebrity, Domestic Violence
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Beverly Hills - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
It Girl Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share