Face Forward Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Helping Survivors of Domestic Violence
Face Forward's "La Dolce Vita" Themed Gala will be Held at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel on September 22nd Setting Million Dollar Goal!
"About eighty percent of our patient funding each year comes from our gala, so celebrating our tenth anniversary means we have to make it extra special to help raise the most money for surgeries that we ever have. We will be making many more announcements highlighting upcoming patient stories, our Gala performers, honorees and attendees. This will be our most exciting year yet! " said Deborah Alessi, Face Forward CEO/Founder.
Face Forward was founded by domestic violence survivor Deborah Alessi who then recruited her husband, Dr. David Alessi M.D., a renowned facial reconstructive surgeon, to help survivors from around the globe. Since being founded, Face Forward has provided millions of dollars in donated surgical and counseling services to nearly 70 patients from 8 different countries. In celebration of Face Forward's 10-year anniversary, they hope to raise over a million dollars in 2018 to support even more survivors from around the world.
2018 La Dolce Vita Gala guests will enjoy a taste of the "sweet life" in Rome. The night will be full of surprises, exciting performances, world class food, and a live and silent auction. Returning sponsors include: Etihad Airways, Niyama Private Islands Maldives, Alessi Institute, Crystal Cruises, Micato Safaris, and Roberto Cavalli. Face Forward is also excited to announce new sponsor Ardor Design. The live auction will include vacation packages from Niyama Private Islands Maldives, Crystal Cruises, Micato Safaris and Etihad Airways.
About Face Forward
Face Forward is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with community leaders and organizations around the nation and throughout the world, to identify victims of violence who are working toward recovery and who carry the physical evidence of past abuse.
