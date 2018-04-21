News By Tag
Trans-Lux Appoints Dupee Interim CAO
Trans-Lux Corporation Board Chairman George W. Schiele announced today that Vice President and Controller Todd Dupee was appointed to serve as Interim Chief Accounting Officer
About Trans-Lux
Trans-Lux Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of TL Vision digital video displays and TL Energy LED lighting solutions for the financial, sports and entertainment, gaming, education, government, and commercial markets. With a comprehensive offering of LED Large Screen Systems, LCD Flat Panel Displays, Data Walls and scoreboards (marketed under Fair-Play by Trans-Lux), Trans-Lux delivers comprehensive video display solutions for any size venue's indoor and outdoor display needs. TL Energy enables organizations to greatly reduce energy related costs with green lighting solutions. For more information please visit www.Trans-Lux.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements such as "will," "believe," "are projected to be" and similar expressions are statements regarding future events or the future performance of Trans-Lux Corporation, and include statements regarding projected operating results. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements.
Contact
Alberto Shaio
ashaio@trans-
212.897.2224
***@trans-lux.com
