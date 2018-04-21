Trans-Lux Appoints Dupee Interim CAO

Trans-Lux Corporation Board Chairman George W. Schiele announced today that Vice President and Controller Todd Dupee was appointed to serve as Interim Chief Accounting Officer

New York, NY – Trans-Lux Corporation Board Chairman George W. Schiele announced today that Vice President and Controller Todd Dupee was appointed to serve as Interim Chief Accounting Officer in the absence of Jean-Marc (JM) Allain, who is on medical leave following a surgical procedure.