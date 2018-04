BlazeSports America Launches Certified Adaptive Recreation & Sport Specialist Certification

Media Contact

Ashley Fallaize, MS, CARSS II, CIFT, AAI

Manager of Training & Education

afallaize@blazesports.org

-- BlazeSports America, a leader in the field of training and education for adaptive sports and recreation since 2003 and two-time recipient of the United States Olympic Committee's "Rings of Gold" award for program development, has launched its Certified Adaptive Recreation and Sports Specialist Certification (CARSS™) under the BlazeSports Institute for Adaptive Sports and Recreation. Developed with the expertise and input of a variety of professionals in the adaptive sports and recreation field, CARSSreflects more accurately where the field of adaptive sports and recreation has evolved. Core content areas of the CARSScertification include: history of adaptive sports & related laws; understanding disabilities & disability awareness; program planning, implementation & evaluation; risk management & injury prevention; partnership building; marketing and communication;adaptive equipment and facilities. The curriculum addresses the needs of children/youth, adults and veterans with various physical disabilities."We know there are more than 1.1 billion people worldwide that have a disability, including more than 56 million Americans, and more than 5.5 million Canadians. Physical inactivity is a major public health issue and priority for many organization. Individuals with physical disabilities are less physically active than their peers for many reasons. We believe our Certification will help organizations and practitioners address this issue in their communities."said Cynthia Frisina, Executive Director of BlazeSports America.CARSSis offered as online course that is not sport-specific and enhances existing sport, fitness and therapeutic recreation certification such as Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist and Certified Inclusive Fitness Trainer. Through completion of our CARSSprogram, volunteers, coaches and other professionals can demonstrate to employers and organizations alike that they are leaders in adaptive sports and recreation program development. There are two levels of Certification available depending on the background and experience of the individual.In addition to organizations and individual practitioners, BlazeSports has developed partnerships with Colleges and Universities to integrate the CARSS Curriculum into existing courses to better prepare emerging adaptive sport and physical activity professionals.For more information on the CARSS Certification, please visit http://www.blazesports.org/ what-we-do/training- and-educat... BlazeSports America is grateful for the generous support of the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation and Disabled Sports USA.BlazeSports Americais the direct legacy nonprofit organization of the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games. For more than 20 years, BlazeSports Americahas been building a Paralympic and adaptive and recreation sport pipeline throughout the country, serving more than a quarter of a million children, Veterans, athletes and service providers with physical disabilities through our programs, training and education initiatives and network. Based in Atlanta, BlazeSports Americaembraces the mission of changing the lives of children and adults with physical disabilities through adaptive sport and recreation. BlazeSports Americais a member of the United States Olympic Committee - Multi-Sport Organizational Council, and the USA Member Organization of the Cerebral Palsy International Sport and Recreation Association (CPISRA).