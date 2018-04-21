 
2018 Partners for Change Award presented to National Guardian Life Insurance Company

Madison-area Urban Ministry presented National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) the 2018 Partners for Change Award in appreciation of NGL's commitment to support and address areas of need in the community.
 
 
Members of NGL team with 2018 Partners for Change Award
Members of NGL team with 2018 Partners for Change Award
 
MADISON, Wis. - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) was presented with the 2018 Partners for Change Award by Madison-area Urban Ministry during their annual luncheon on April 24. NGL received the award in recognition of its commitment to support and address areas of need in the community.
Madison-area Urban Ministry (MUM) offers a variety of programs for individuals and families impacted by the criminal justice system. MUM's programs inspire hope for individuals returning to the Dane County community after incarceration. In addition, MUM supports families of those incarcerated through reading programs, family visit programs and mentoring programs.
Elizabeth Kirchstein, NGL Director of Corporate Giving, accepted the 2018 Partners for Change award and shared why NGL is committed to supporting the organization. "MUM provides an opportunity for people who are reentering our community from the prison system with valuable skills, hope and a future. MUM's programs also help children whose parents are incarcerated. In fact, most of the people who are incarcerated are parents and MUM's programs help keep incarcerated mothers and fathers connected to their children. It's an organization that is truly making a life changing difference. NGL is grateful to be recognized for its support of MUM," said Kirchstein.

NGL has supported MUM for approximately five years. Recently, NGL made a multi-year commitment totaling $75,000 to aid in the renovation of MUM's Healing House. There are only 63 medical respites in the U.S. and the Healing House will be the first in Wisconsin. Scheduled to open fall 2018, Healing House will be an eight-bed facility, providing 24/7 recuperative care by medically trained staff and volunteers for up to 28 days for homeless children or family members to stay as they heal after surgery. The Healing House will also provide clients with three meals a day, child care assistance and case management to end the cycle of homelessness.

About Madison-area Urban Ministry

Founded in 1971, Madison-area Urban Ministry (MUM) has served as a voice for justice in our community for over four decades. For more information, visit www.emum.org.

About NGL

Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (https://www.nglic.com/home) (NGL (http://www.nglic.com/)), a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com; Facebook: Facebook.com/NGLIC (http://www.facebook.com/NGLIC) and LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/national-guardian-life-insurance-company

National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.

Maria Lubick
***@nglic.com
