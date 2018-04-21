News By Tag
2018 Partners for Change Award presented to National Guardian Life Insurance Company
Madison-area Urban Ministry presented National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) the 2018 Partners for Change Award in appreciation of NGL's commitment to support and address areas of need in the community.
Madison-area Urban Ministry (MUM) offers a variety of programs for individuals and families impacted by the criminal justice system. MUM's programs inspire hope for individuals returning to the Dane County community after incarceration. In addition, MUM supports families of those incarcerated through reading programs, family visit programs and mentoring programs.
Elizabeth Kirchstein, NGL Director of Corporate Giving, accepted the 2018 Partners for Change award and shared why NGL is committed to supporting the organization. "MUM provides an opportunity for people who are reentering our community from the prison system with valuable skills, hope and a future. MUM's programs also help children whose parents are incarcerated. In fact, most of the people who are incarcerated are parents and MUM's programs help keep incarcerated mothers and fathers connected to their children. It's an organization that is truly making a life changing difference. NGL is grateful to be recognized for its support of MUM," said Kirchstein.
NGL has supported MUM for approximately five years. Recently, NGL made a multi-year commitment totaling $75,000 to aid in the renovation of MUM's Healing House. There are only 63 medical respites in the U.S. and the Healing House will be the first in Wisconsin. Scheduled to open fall 2018, Healing House will be an eight-bed facility, providing 24/7 recuperative care by medically trained staff and volunteers for up to 28 days for homeless children or family members to stay as they heal after surgery. The Healing House will also provide clients with three meals a day, child care assistance and case management to end the cycle of homelessness.
About Madison-area Urban Ministry
Founded in 1971, Madison-area Urban Ministry (MUM) has served as a voice for justice in our community for over four decades. For more information, visit www.emum.org.
About NGL
Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (https://www.nglic.com/
National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.
