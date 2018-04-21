 
Jim Cotturone Joins Brookfield, Wis., Office of Ameriprise Financial

Air Force veteran brings nearly a decade of retirement and financial planning experience
 
 
Jim Cotturone, new financial advisor at Ameriprise Financial in Brookfield, Wis.
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Jim Cotturone, CFP®, CRPC®, has joined the Brookfield office of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., as a financial advisor. His office is at 16650 W. Bluemound Road, Suite 800.

Cotturone has nearly 10 years of experience working with clients on retirement and financial planning. He is a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, where he served for 20 years. Cotturone holds an M.S. in atmospheric science from Colorado State University. He graduated from State University of New York College at Brockport with a B.S. in meteorology.

"I am deeply committed to serving the full range of my clients' financial needs and providing excellent customer service. As my practice continues to grow, I will be able to help more Brookfield residents reach their financial goals," said Jim Cotturone, Ameriprise financial advisor.

As a financial advisor, Cotturone provides financial advice that is built on a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Jim Cotturone at (262) 901-1525.

About Ameriprise
At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 120 years. With outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

For more information, visit https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/jim.cotturone.

Investment advisory products are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2018 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

Ameriprise Financial
***@lunarcommunications.us
262-785-1010
Source:Ameriprise Financial
Email:***@lunarcommunications.us Email Verified
