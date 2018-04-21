News By Tag
* Prussia
* Vienna
* Cobalt
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Part 1 of a mostly cobalt blue lifetime collection of RS Prussia to be sold May 26 by Woody Auction
Part 1 of the lifetime collection of R.S. Prussia antique porcelain from the late John and Lavaun Headlee of Illinois – nearly all the pieces in the rare cobalt blue color – will be sold on Saturday, May 26, by Woody Auction in Douglass, Kansas.
The Headlees were beloved members of the R.S. Prussia Collectors Club, and word quickly spread that their 40-year collection focused almost exclusively on cobalt blue examples. "An auction with just ten percent cobalt blue pieces is special, but the Headlee collection – and this is just Part 1 – features over 99 percent cobalt blue in this exquisite sale," said Jason Woody of Woody Auction, based in Douglass.
Mr. Woody added, "Not only the color, but the condition of the gold and overall scenery was especially important to the Headlees. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend one of the finest single collections of R.S. Prussia ever brought to auction." A preview will be held on Friday, May 25th, from 2-6 pm Central time. Online bidding is available now, at www.liveauctioneers.com/
R.S. Prussia cobalt blue bowls will be offered in abundance. One – a 15-inch carnation mold example, yellow and cobalt blue with pink and yellow rose décor and gold stencil highlights – is possibly the finest 15-inch bowl Woody Auction has ever offered. Three other stippled mold bowls, having cobalt blue borders with strong gold trim and gold stencil, show (one each) scenes of winter, fall and summer.
A berry set marked R.S. Prussia comprising a 10-inch master bowl, cobalt blue with a carnation décor and gold stencil highlights, with six 5 ½ inch matching berry dishes, is just one of the lovely sets in the auction. Another is a three-piece tea set featuring a 5-inch-tall pot with matching creamer and sugar, cobalt blue with a stylized carnation décor and strong stencil highlights.
Two unmarked chocolate sets are also expected to get paddles wagging. One has an 11 ¾ inch pot, cobalt blue with a stylized carnation décor and gold stencil highlights, six rare demitasse-size cups and six saucers. The other consists of a 9 ¼ inch medallion mold pot, cream with a large medallion portrait of Lebrun, and four matching cups and saucers with Renaissance portraits.
A 10-inch carnation mold chocolate pot will be sold, cobalt blue with a carnation décor, boasting excellent gold stencil and gold trim. Also offered will be an unmarked 12-inch Royal Vienna two-handled vase (Mold 2), cobalt blue, with a scene of a woman feeding her chickens.
Rounding out just some of the sale's expected top lots are an 11 ¾ inch diameter marked R.S. Prussia plate, stipple mold, with a fall season portrait décor having poppy highlights, a wonderful cobalt blue border and extensive gold stenciling – a magnificent piece; and an 11 ½ inch tall marked Royal Vienna tankard with a figural tulip handle, cobalt blue with a portrait of a young peasant girl wearing a hat.
For lodging, there are three hotels in the area. The Comfort Inn, new to Augusta, KS (316-260-3006 (tel:(316)%20260-
The new 5,000-square-
• June 30, 2018 – An online-only auction Brilliant Period Cut Glass.
• July 21, 2018 – An online-only auction of antiques and other items.
• August 4, 2018 – An online-only auction of antiques and other items.
• August 18, 2018 – The Margaret Ireland collection of Carnival glass.
• September 22, 2018 – Part 2 of the Headlee collection of RS Prussia.
• October 20, 2018 – The Rex collection of Brilliant Period Cut Glass
• November 17, 2018 (date tentative) – The Coan collection of antiques and other items.
• December 1, 2018 – The Meek collection of Brilliant Period Cut Glass.
• January 5, 2019 – An online-only auction of antiques and other items.
Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, estate, or a collection, you may call them at (316) 747-2694; or you can e-mail them at info@woodyauction.com. To learn more about Woody Auction and the May 26th auction, please visit www.woodyauction.com.
Contact
Jason Woody
***@woodyauction.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse