NAPBS Announces Successful 2018 Mid-Year Legislative & Regulatory Conference
Background screening professionals from all over the U.S. and internationally gathered in Arlington, Va., for two days of educational programming focused around the theme, "Listen. Learn. Advocate." NAPBS presented a well-rounded program with a mix of general sessions and breakouts on a variety of general business, legal and compliance, drug screening, tenant screening and global topics affecting the industry. Immediately following the conference, the 2018 NAPBS Advocacy Day was a great success with over 110 NAPBS members registered to share with legislators the importance of the background screening profession.
NAPBS 2017-18 Chair Scott Hall said, "It's important for us to build relationships not only within our association but with the public as we help to provide safe places to work and play through screening. This is where the 'Listening' and 'Learning' part of the conference theme comes into play as we spend time with end-users, legislators, and others."
The keynote session "Inside Politics" featured Judy Woodruff, Anchor and Managing Editor, PBS NewsHour. One of the world's most prominent journalists, Woodruff brought groundbreaking reporting experience to the conference, sharing insights on the Trump Administration, Congress and the changing political landscape.
Keeping up to date on the latest compliance, legal and legislative matters is of the utmost importance to the screening profession. NAPBS was pleased to welcome back attendee favorite, Pam Devata of Seyfarth Shaw LLP, who presented a general session on FCRA litigation. NAPBS partners from Akin Gump, JDA Frontline and Smoyer Government Affairs also presented general sessions on advocacy and federal and state legislative updates.
Upcoming NAPBS events include the 2018 Annual Conference in Baltimore, Md., Oct. 7-9, 2018 and the 2019 Mid-Year Legislative & Regulatory Conference held March 24-26, 2019 in Arlington, Va.
About NAPBS
The National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) is the leading national resource for issues related to the background screening profession. NAPBS promotes and advocates for ethical business practices and fosters awareness of privacy rights and consumer protection issues. NAPBS is the foremost leader in the movement toward establishing generally accepted and reliable standards for background screening professionals and organizations. For more information on background screening, visit our website at www.napbs.com.
Melissa Sorenson, NAPBS Executive Director
