Premier Equity Advisors LLC Announces New Director of Development, Robert L. Pauletta

-- President/CEO Manny Volk has established a key position in the company specifically to add a new position that will ensure 1.) recent investment growth will continue and 2.) that further opportunities are capitalized, thus increasing interest in PEA's products and services which can assure customers plastics that are 100% free of animal byproducts (or stearates). Mr. Pauletta has been in the banking business for many years since graduating from the University Of Akron with a BSBA degree in Finance in 1984. Having worked for Mellon Bank, Bank One and four other banking institutions, he has also participated in continuing education programs for other U.S. banks as well."The timing for Bob Pauletta's entrance into the PEA group of companies could not be more ideal", said Mr. Volk. "His organizational banking skills and experience fit perfectly into our growth plan for the near future and beyond." Among the various positions Mr. Pauletta has held in the past are Financial Analyst, Commercial Loan Officer, Treasurer, Business Banking Underwriter, Portfolio Manager and many others. His new position as Director Of Investment Development is effective immediately.About PEAPEA LLC is a commerce venture holding company, managing the assets of PGI Inc. and The ERCĀ© Group, LLC in order to become the world leader in the "Purity in Plastics" movement. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.pregrp.com