Premier Equity Advisors LLC Announces New Director of Development, Robert L. Pauletta
"The timing for Bob Pauletta's entrance into the PEA group of companies could not be more ideal", said Mr. Volk. "His organizational banking skills and experience fit perfectly into our growth plan for the near future and beyond." Among the various positions Mr. Pauletta has held in the past are Financial Analyst, Commercial Loan Officer, Treasurer, Business Banking Underwriter, Portfolio Manager and many others. His new position as Director Of Investment Development is effective immediately.
About PEA
PEA LLC is a commerce venture holding company, managing the assets of PGI Inc. and The ERC© Group, LLC in order to become the world leader in the "Purity in Plastics" movement. The company is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.pregrp.com
