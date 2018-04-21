 
News By Tag
* Plastics
* Purity
* Halal
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fairfield
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Premier Equity Advisors LLC Announces New Director of Development, Robert L. Pauletta

 
FAIRFIELD, N.J. - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- President/CEO Manny Volk has established a key position in the company specifically to add a new position that will ensure 1.) recent investment growth will continue and 2.)  that further opportunities are capitalized, thus increasing interest in PEA's products and services which can assure customers plastics that are 100% free of animal byproducts (or stearates).  Mr. Pauletta has been in the banking business for many years since graduating from the University Of Akron with a BSBA degree in Finance in 1984. Having worked for Mellon Bank, Bank One and four other banking institutions, he has also participated in continuing education programs for other U.S. banks as well.

"The timing for Bob Pauletta's entrance into the PEA group of companies could not be more ideal", said Mr. Volk. "His organizational banking skills and experience fit perfectly into our growth plan for the near future and beyond."  Among the various positions Mr. Pauletta has held in the past are Financial Analyst, Commercial Loan Officer, Treasurer, Business Banking Underwriter, Portfolio Manager and many others. His new position as Director Of Investment Development is effective immediately.

About PEA

PEA LLC is a commerce venture holding company, managing the assets of PGI Inc. and The ERC© Group, LLC in order to become the world leader in the "Purity in Plastics" movement.  The company is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.  For more information, visit www.pregrp.com

Contact
wguarino@practicomm.net
***@pregrp.com
2015190487
End
Source:Premier Equity Adisors
Email:***@pregrp.com Email Verified
Tags:Plastics, Purity, Halal
Industry:Biotech
Location:Fairfield - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ERC LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share