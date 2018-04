Alfred Sanzari Enterprises' Glenpointe Centre & JLL Partner for Landmark Property's Next Generation

Global Real Estate Services Firm Will Manage and Lease NJ's Premier Mixed-Use Complex in Teaneck

-- Alfred Sanzari Enterprises (https://www.sanzari.com/)is excited to announce that, for the first time in its 73-year history, the company has partnered with a third-party management firm. The company is teaming up with global real estate services firm JLL (http://www.us.jll.com/united-states/en-us) to provide property management and agency leasing for Glenpointe in Teaneck, New Jersey's premier mixed-use complex.Developed, owned and operated by Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, the 50-acre complex is one of the state's foremost business environments. The alliance with JLL will contribute to Glenpointe's continued growth as a leading multi-faceted property, according to Ryan Sanzari, chief operating officer of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises."This strategic partnership represents an impressive new chapter for Glenpointe,"Sanzari noted. "Joining forces with JLL bolsters the all-encompassing 'work-life' environment at Glenpointe, which is sought after among today's office users. Our new collaboration will benefit tenants, their employees and clients as well as the area's residents and visitors."Glenpointe remains under the direct oversight of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises and encompasses 650,000 square feet of Class A office space complemented by significant amenities. This includes a full-service bank, cafeteria, restaurant, wine bar, lounge, Starbucks, on-site management and 24/7 security.The property also features the established 350-room full-service Marriott at Glenpointe and the 26,000-square-foot Glenpointe Spa & Fitness Center. Currently, a 350-room dual-branded hotel is rising at the complex as well. The Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton brands are both under construction and scheduled to open this summer.JLL's Mary Oppel, regional operations manager, will lead property management efforts, and Thomas Reilly, managing director; Susan Mason, executive vice president; and Colleen Maguire, associate vice president, will oversee leasing at Glenpointe."We are honored to have been selected to represent the strategic direction of this pinnacle asset on behalf of Sanzari," said Terry Harris, COO of JLL's suburban tri-state market. "JLL's world-class management practices and sharp focus on an elevated tenant experience align perfectly with Sanzari's commitment to the same. JLL's integrated leasing and management groups are excited to work in concert with Sanzari to deliver on its objectives."Glenpointe: A Regional Hub in a Class All Its OwnGlenpointe's office buildings feature a broad range of local, national and international companies spanning diverse industries. The development is minutes from the George Washington Bridge and New Jersey Turnpike, and offers direct access to major airports and top leisure attractions. The center also includes express public transportation to and from Manhattan. Along with beautifully landscaped grounds, Glenpointe is adjacent to the Teaneck Creek Conservancy featuring a walking bridge and more than 1.3 miles of trails."Glenpointe is a landmark property in the tri-state region," Sanzari added. "JLL's depth of resources and diversified team, in combination with our in-house property management department, will benefit the entire complex now and in the future."About Alfred Sanzari Enterprises ( http://www.caryl.com/ alfred-sanzari- enterprises/ JLL is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. A Fortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2017, JLL had revenue of $7.9 billion; managed 4.6 billion square feet, or 423 million square meters; and completed investment sales, acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $170 billion. At the end of 2017, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 82,000. As of December 31, 2017, LaSalle had $58.1 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com Follow Alfred Sanzari Enterprises on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Alfred-Sanzari-Enterprises/116891465037410), Twitter (https://twitter.com/alfredsanzarire)and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/alfredsanzarienterprises/)Click(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gm4lfdag2O8)to view video of the Glenpointe complex.