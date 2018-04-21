News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Alfred Sanzari Enterprises' Glenpointe Centre & JLL Partner for Landmark Property's Next Generation
Global Real Estate Services Firm Will Manage and Lease NJ's Premier Mixed-Use Complex in Teaneck
Developed, owned and operated by Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, the 50-acre complex is one of the state's foremost business environments. The alliance with JLL will contribute to Glenpointe's continued growth as a leading multi-faceted property, according to Ryan Sanzari, chief operating officer of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises.
"This strategic partnership represents an impressive new chapter for Glenpointe,"
Glenpointe remains under the direct oversight of Alfred Sanzari Enterprises and encompasses 650,000 square feet of Class A office space complemented by significant amenities. This includes a full-service bank, cafeteria, restaurant, wine bar, lounge, Starbucks, on-site management and 24/7 security.
The property also features the established 350-room full-service Marriott at Glenpointe and the 26,000-square-
JLL's Mary Oppel, regional operations manager, will lead property management efforts, and Thomas Reilly, managing director; Susan Mason, executive vice president; and Colleen Maguire, associate vice president, will oversee leasing at Glenpointe.
"We are honored to have been selected to represent the strategic direction of this pinnacle asset on behalf of Sanzari," said Terry Harris, COO of JLL's suburban tri-state market. "JLL's world-class management practices and sharp focus on an elevated tenant experience align perfectly with Sanzari's commitment to the same. JLL's integrated leasing and management groups are excited to work in concert with Sanzari to deliver on its objectives."
Glenpointe: A Regional Hub in a Class All Its Own
Glenpointe's office buildings feature a broad range of local, national and international companies spanning diverse industries. The development is minutes from the George Washington Bridge and New Jersey Turnpike, and offers direct access to major airports and top leisure attractions. The center also includes express public transportation to and from Manhattan. Along with beautifully landscaped grounds, Glenpointe is adjacent to the Teaneck Creek Conservancy featuring a walking bridge and more than 1.3 miles of trails.
"Glenpointe is a landmark property in the tri-state region," Sanzari added. "JLL's depth of resources and diversified team, in combination with our in-house property management department, will benefit the entire complex now and in the future."
About Alfred Sanzari Enterprises (http://www.caryl.com/
About JLL
JLL is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. A Fortune 500 company, JLL helps real estate owners, occupiers and investors achieve their business ambitions. In 2017, JLL had revenue of $7.9 billion; managed 4.6 billion square feet, or 423 million square meters; and completed investment sales, acquisitions and finance transactions of approximately $170 billion. At the end of 2017, JLL had nearly 300 corporate offices, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of 82,000. As of December 31, 2017, LaSalle had $58.1 billion of real estate assets under management. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.
Follow Alfred Sanzari Enterprises on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Click here (https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Caryl Communications
Rebecca Gramuglia
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse