Veterans Examine Life & Mental Health Through Art

-- At least 1 out of every 5 veterans who served in Iraq or Afghanistan suffer from either post-traumatic stress disorder or major depression, according to the RAND Center for Military Health Policy Resource, yet only about 50% of those who need treatment will receive services, according to a study by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Here is Charlotte, one clinic is hoping to raise awareness about the mental health issues faced by our Veterans through a Veteran's Art Show.The Charlotte VA Health Care Center Mental Health Clinic is opening its door to the public as it hosts the 2Annual Art by Veterans Exhibit on Thursday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibition recognizes Mental Health Month and hopes to educate attendees about the many contributions our Veterans make to our community every day and the challenges they have overcome.One of the artists in residence who will be on hand throughout the day is Charlotte's own Glenn Proctor. The author, award-winning journalist, mentor and leadership coach is featuring three of his poems –. As he explains: "Before journalism, teaching and coaching, there was poetry. Didn't really understand it as an eight-year-old, but wrote something in big cursive and called it poetry. Looking back, it's the history of a boy becoming a man and still not fully understanding the woes that life brings. Poetry is good feelings and bad - garlic on key lime pie. Poetry saved me. It's an open window to my life."Come to the exhibit at 3506 W. Tyvola Rd. in Charlotte on Thursday, May 3, to steal a glimpse into the window of the lives of our veterans."Glenn delivers on the fact that "Love" is as complicated and unique; as it is necessary and universal. One of my favorites is "L-Word". With Valentines Day approaching I'm picking up a few more copies for the people I love!!" – Amazon review"Love this book. The poems fill me with a roller coaster of emotions and causes me to think deeply about past and present relationships!Great read ❤." – Amazon reviewwas released on Dec. 27, 2017, and is now available for purchase atcompleted a journalism career spanning 41 years when he retired as executive editor and vice president of the Richmond (VA) Times-Dispatch. He shared in the Pulitzer Prize at The Akron Beacon Journal, judged Pulitzers five times, taught at Kent State and Washington and Lee universities and lectured at dozens of other schools. A Marine and Vietnam veteran, the longtime professional mentor is a career and life coach, leadership trainer and media strategist. The recently releasedis the final volume of his critically acclaimed Finding Dust Trilogy. Volume 1,is the story of a foster kid in the 1950s, raising children as a single parent, decades as a journalist and becoming a top editor. The second volume,celebrates the fun, joy and pain of relationships. You may learn more about his writing and his company at REDDjobb.com. Glenn lives in Charlotte, NC, with his wife Terri, and their dog, Cozby.