April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Congratulations to PAG Partner Lizbeth Flores named "Most Influential Woman"

Congratulations to Lizbeth Flores who has been named "Most Influential Woman in Corporate Law 2018 - USA" by Corporate Vision Magazine in its Corporate Excellence Awards of 2018.
 
MIAMI - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Congratulations to PAG Partner Liz Flores who has been named "Most Influential Woman in Corporate Law 2018 - USA" by Corporate Vision Magazine in its Corporate Excellence Awards of 2018.

The Corporate Excellence Awards are celebrating their second year.  The 2018 Corporate Excellence Awards recognize and showcase businesses showing the versatility to standout at the forefront of leading edge services and product delivery. The award programs screening and judging process occurs over 4 rigorous phases to ensure that only the best companies and individuals are awarded one of these prestigious accolades.

Juan Pablo Cappello, PAG co-founder, said "Liz is an amazing talent. Tri-cultural with deep experience practicing law in New York, Brazil and throughout Latin America, Liz helps cross-boarder clients navigate the legal and cultural barriers of international business.  We are honored at PAG to celebrate this award with Liz."

Juan Pablo went on to say "What makes PAG different is our entrepreneurial spirit and capabilities in the U.S., Latin America and Europe.  We left "Big Law" to do fewer things better, focus on a small group of select clients and operate more efficiently.  Liz has really embraced this ethos."

https://www.pag.law

Page Updated Last on: Apr 26, 2018
