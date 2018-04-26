News By Tag
New Line of Eco-Friendly Kitchen Accessories Comes to GreyDock.com
With the rising popularity of rustic and farmhouse décor styles, GreyDock's customers are now able to easily decorate their homes with on-trend pieces. The site currently offers more than 200 of Lipper International's product mix.
Much of Lipper International's selection uses natural materials like acacia and bamboo. Besides having a beautifully sophisticated look, acacia wood has plenty of other benefits. It's easy to maintain, holds up to wear and tear, and is one of the most sustainable woods available. Both acacia and bamboo are eco-friendly and add a rustic element to your home and kitchen.
"Homeowners are looking more and more for natural, eco-friendly options for their home. Lipper's selection aligns with the current trends while staying at an affordable price point," said a spokesperson for GreyDock.com.
Browse Lipper International's stylish kitchen accessories on GreyDock.com here: https://www.greydock.com/
About Lipper International
Lipper International provides exceptionally valued items for the kitchen, home, office, and child's playroom. Known for their functionality and beauty, every product is individually crafted from the finest quality materials including bamboo, acacia wood, teak, chrome and powder-coated metals and other fine hardwoods.
About GreyDock.com
GreyDock.com is an online retailer specializing in home improvement and décor products for both the Do-It-Yourselfer and contractor. The site offers thousands of the top brands in categories such as lighting, hardware, plumbing and residential drainage. Since 2009, GreyDock.com has offered customers competitively priced products along with the convenience of online shopping and a dedicated staff of knowledgeable customer service representatives.
For more information please visit www.greydock.com. Home is where GreyDock.com begins.
Contact
GreyDock.com
***@greydock.com
