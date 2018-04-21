HRO Today Releases Study: HR Finds Artificial Intelligence a Positive Evolution

Contact

SharedXpertise, publisher of, and Alexander Mann Solutions, one of the world's leading providers of talent acquisition and management services, have announced the release of the studyAs a tool used to guide and execute HR processes, artificial intelligence (AI) has enormous implications. Intelligent technology can be used to help HR leaders source candidates, forecast employee flight risk, identify high-potential employees, prevent bias in hiring, improve the candidate and employee experience, implement corporate learning programs, and more.In order to determine the prevalence of AI adoption in the HR industry and its impact on business results,partnered with Alexander Mann Solutions to conduct a survey of top HR professionals."Artificial intelligence used for HR remains in the early stages of adoption," said Jerry Collier, director of global innovation at Alexander Mann Solutions. "However, this study indicated that the use of AI-enabled technology is rising among companies of all sizes. Over half of respondents indicated they are planning to implement AI in the near future.""While it's too early to tell if the investment in AI made by HR professionals is paying off, we found that most feel positively about their experience so far," said Larry Basinait, vice president of market research, SharedXpertise. "In fact, about 60 percent of HR professionals indicated that AI has met their expectations. We will continue to track the development of this technology in the HR space."One of the major concerns about AI is that it's going to eliminate jobs, but HR professionals need not worry. When study participants were asked what they predict will happen to the size of their organization's recruitment teams in 24 months as a result of AI, more than one-half of our study participants forecasted no change to the size of their recruitment teams. But, that doesn't mean the role of the recruiter won't change, as just over two-thirds of HR professionals indicated they felt that recruiters will spend more time developing relationships with hiring managers.Moving forward, the more analytical capabilities of AI will be tested. Candidate assessment was the most commonly planned area for AI expansion, followed closely by internal mobility planning and then employee performance management.