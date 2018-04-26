News By Tag
Canadian Startup Sponsors GTA Hiring Event
Over 35 Top Employers in the Finance, Health, and Technology Sectors Attending
The event is being organized by The Career Foundation. A non-profit organization and registered charity that has been connecting job seekers and employers since 1988!
In addition to hiring dozens of new employees over the past year, WellnessLiving is proud to have the opportunity to sponsor this event, and help more Canadians find a career in the finance, health, and technology sectors.
"It's an awesome feeling to sponsor an event that will potentially help so many talented individuals begin a career in a field they are passionate about.", says Len Fridman, the CEO and Co-Founder of WellnessLiving. "We wouldn't be where we are today without great talent."
About WellnessLiving:
Visit WellnessLiving's website at: https://www.wellnessliving.com/
Candidates can register to take part in the event by visiting The Career Foundation's website: http://www.careerfoundation.com/
Media Contact
Ben E.
***@wellnessliving.com
1 (888) 668-7728
Page Updated Last on: Apr 26, 2018