Canadian Startup Sponsors GTA Hiring Event

-- WellnessLiving, a fast-growing Canadian start-up, is proud to be a sponsor of the GTA Hiring Event, which will take place on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be held at the MaRS Discovery District's Auditorium, located at 101 College St, Toronto.The event is being organized by The Career Foundation. A non-profit organization and registered charity that has been connecting job seekers and employers since 1988!In addition to hiring dozens of new employees over the past year, WellnessLiving is proud to have the opportunity to sponsor this event, and help more Canadians find a career in the finance, health, and technology sectors."It's an awesome feeling to sponsor an event that will potentially help so many talented individuals begin a career in a field they are passionate about.", says Len Fridman, the CEO and Co-Founder of WellnessLiving. "We wouldn't be where we are today without great talent."WellnessLiving is a firm that offers a powerful, business management software solution used by thousands of businesses and millions of users in the fitness, health and wellness industry worldwide. Our cloud-based software features tools that businesses need to attract, engage and retain their clients. We owe our exponential growth to our amazing customers and also to our team of extremely talented individuals who are passionate, client-centric, and see the vision of our company, and the goals of our clients.Visit WellnessLiving's website at: https://www.wellnessliving.com/ home.html Candidates can register to take part in the event by visiting The Career Foundation's website: http://www.careerfoundation.com/gtahiringevent/