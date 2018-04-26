News By Tag
Globally Known Design Exec Joins RS21
"Jess is one of most talented experience designers in the world," says Charles Rath, RS21 President and CEO. "She is especially well-known for translating complexity into clarity and creating tools that are both intuitive and inspiring. We're absolutely thrilled to have her onboard and look forward to how much further she will propel RS21 and our clients."
Jess brings ten years of UX/IA experience and leadership to RS21. She has worked previously with One North Interactive, The Understanding Group, and the NFL, interacting with a wide range of markets, including municipalities and governments, healthcare, education, entertainment, and others. Beyond her engagement with communities and organizations across the country, Jess has worked actively to further the field of UX/IA, serving as the executive director of World Information Architecture Day, establishing the global conference in 2012, and co-chairing the 2015 Information Architecture Summit. She has published extensively and frequently speaks and offers workshops on a variety of topics, including the strategic application of IA to improve UX and persona development. She has been invited to speak at the 2018 EuroIA conference in Dublin this September.
Jess was drawn to RS21 due to the company's mission of harnessing big data to improve the communities and organizations with whom it partners, creating intelligent and innovative approaches to tackle some of the world's toughest problems. "My favorite thing to do," Jess says, "is to turn strategy into logical, useful, human-centered structure. Joining the leadership team at RS21 provides the perfect opportunity to commit to this, aligning myself with work that I truly care about."
A former Albuquerque resident, Jess is excited to be returning to New Mexico to bring her talents, leadership, and expertise to improve a community to which she is deeply dedicated. "It's wonderful to be joining a firm with so many brilliant people across so many perspectives,"
About RS21
RS21 uses cutting edge technology and a network of experts to pinpoint opportunities to make systems stronger in the face of a myriad of shocks and stresses – everything from natural disasters to crime. It has created the world's most powerful and holistic big data analysis, modeling and visualization capability. It harnesses the potential of spatial imagery, processing and visual learning to translate information to ideas, and ideas to action.
It makes Big Data matter.
To learn more about RS21, please visit http://www.rs21.io
Page Updated Last on: Apr 26, 2018