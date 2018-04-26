 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Design
* Data
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Albuquerque
  New Mexico
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

Globally Known Design Exec Joins RS21

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Technology
Design
Data

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Albuquerque - New Mexico - US

Subject:
Executives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- RS21, New Mexico's leading data science and visualization company, is pleased to announce the newest addition to their leadership team: Jessica DuVerneay, MSI, who joins RS21 as Director of User Interface/User Experience. Jess is an internationally recognized leader in the fields of UX and Information Architecture; in her new role, she leads a team of designers collaborating with RS21 data scientists and developers to create easy-to-use products that will allow RS21 clients to more fully understand and shape the world they inhabit.

"Jess is one of most talented experience designers in the world," says Charles Rath, RS21 President and CEO. "She is especially well-known for translating complexity into clarity and creating tools that are both intuitive and inspiring. We're absolutely thrilled to have her onboard and look forward to how much further she will propel RS21 and our clients."

Jess brings ten years of UX/IA experience and leadership to RS21. She has worked previously with One North Interactive, The Understanding Group, and the NFL, interacting with a wide range of markets, including municipalities and governments, healthcare, education, entertainment, and others. Beyond her engagement with communities and organizations across the country, Jess has worked actively to further the field of UX/IA, serving as the executive director of World Information Architecture Day, establishing the global conference in 2012, and co-chairing the 2015 Information Architecture Summit. She has published extensively and frequently speaks and offers workshops on a variety of topics, including the strategic application of IA to improve UX and persona development. She has been invited to speak at the 2018 EuroIA conference in Dublin this September.

Jess was drawn to RS21 due to the company's mission of harnessing big data to improve the communities and organizations with whom it partners, creating intelligent and innovative approaches to tackle some of the world's toughest problems. "My favorite thing to do," Jess says, "is to turn strategy into logical, useful, human-centered structure. Joining the leadership team at RS21 provides the perfect opportunity to commit to this, aligning myself with work that I truly care about."

A former Albuquerque resident, Jess is excited to be returning to New Mexico to bring her talents, leadership, and expertise to improve a community to which she is deeply dedicated. "It's wonderful to be joining a firm with so many brilliant people across so many perspectives," she says. "I'm overjoyed to have found a company so intellectually engaging, so world-changing, and in the place I most want to be on the planet."

About RS21

RS21 uses cutting edge technology and a network of experts to pinpoint opportunities to make systems stronger in the face of a myriad of shocks and stresses – everything from natural disasters to crime. It has created the world's most powerful and holistic big data analysis, modeling and visualization capability. It harnesses the potential of spatial imagery, processing and visual learning to translate information to ideas, and ideas to action.

It makes Big Data matter.

To learn more about RS21, please visit http://www.rs21.io

Contact
Missi Rogers
***@rs21.io
End
Source:
Email:***@rs21.io Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Design, Data
Industry:Technology
Location:Albuquerque - New Mexico - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 26, 2018
Resilient Solutions 21 (RS21) PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share