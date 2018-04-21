News By Tag
EPA Grants $54.3 Million through 221 Brownfield Awards to 144 Communities
Complete list of EPA brownfield grant award winners and award amounts now available.
Over the course of it's life, the EPA brownfield grant program has leverage nearly $18 for every $1 public dollar invested into the program. As one of the most successful government programs working today, brownfields continue to enjoy strong bipartisan support and was recently reauthorized in the BUILD Act of 2018 as incorporated by the omnibus bill.
"EPA's Brownfields Program expands the ability of communities to recycle vacant and abandoned properties for new, productive reuses, using existing infrastructure,"
As in the previous brownfield grant cycle, the small state of Maine emerged as the biggest winner with 11 successful applicants.
View the complete list of EPA brownfield grant winners and financial details at: https://brownfieldlistings.com/
