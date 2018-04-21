 
News By Tag
* Epa
* Brownfield
* Grant
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221

EPA Grants $54.3 Million through 221 Brownfield Awards to 144 Communities

Complete list of EPA brownfield grant award winners and award amounts now available.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Epa
* Brownfield
* Grant

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Projects

CHICAGO - April 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Yesterday the United State Environment Protection Agency announced the selection of 144 communities for brownfields environmental Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup grants. A total of 221 grants worth a combined $54.3 million will distributed to local projects to provide communities with funding to assess, clean up and redevelop underutilized properties while protecting public health and the environment.

Over the course of it's life, the EPA brownfield grant program has leverage nearly $18 for every $1 public dollar invested into the program. As one of the most successful government programs working today, brownfields continue to enjoy strong bipartisan support and was recently reauthorized in the BUILD Act of 2018 as incorporated by the omnibus bill.

"EPA's Brownfields Program expands the ability of communities to recycle vacant and abandoned properties for new, productive reuses, using existing infrastructure," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in a statement. "These grants leverage other public and private investments, and improve local economies through property cleanup and redevelopment."

As in the previous brownfield grant cycle, the small state of Maine emerged as the biggest winner with 11 successful applicants.

View the complete list of EPA brownfield grant winners and financial details at: https://brownfieldlistings.com/blog/post/epa-announces-54...

Brownfield Listings, LLC (BL) is a national redevelopment marketplace, project platform and economic development ecosystem dedicated to the design, diligence, and development of the built-environment. The BrownfieldListings.com ecosystem lives online as a robust marketplace of ideas to reimagine, redevelop and revitalize real estate in any condition anywhere in the U.S. Basic listings and basic access are always free on BL.
End
Source:brownfield listings llc
Email:***@brownfieldlistings.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Brownfield Listings News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share