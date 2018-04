EPA Grants $54.3 Million through 221 Brownfield Awards to 144 Communities

Complete list of EPA brownfield grant award winners and award amounts now available.

-- Yesterday the United State Environment Protection Agency announced the selection of 144 communities for brownfields environmental Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup grants. A total of 221 grants worth a combined $54.3 million will distributed to local projects to provide communities with funding to assess, clean up and redevelop underutilized properties while protecting public health and the environment.Over the course of it's life, the EPA brownfield grant program has leverage nearly $18 for every $1 public dollar invested into the program. As one of the most successful government programs working today, brownfields continue to enjoy strong bipartisan support and was recently reauthorized in the BUILD Act of 2018 as incorporated by the omnibus bill."EPA's Brownfields Program expands the ability of communities to recycle vacant and abandoned properties for new, productive reuses, using existing infrastructure,"said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt in a statement. "These grants leverage other public and private investments, and improve local economies through property cleanup and redevelopment."As in the previous brownfield grant cycle, the small state of Maine emerged as the biggest winner with 11 successful applicants.View the complete list of EPA brownfield grant winners and financial details at: https://brownfieldlistings.com/ blog/post/epa- announces-54...