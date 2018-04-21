Techtic Solutions Inc increases North America presence with New York office

Contact

--- Techtic Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce a new office in New York, NY. Techtic's expansion plan has just started with this location and the company plans to announce 3 more locations by the end of 2019.Global expansion to New York is a direct response to Techtic's continually expanding customer base within North America. The new office, located at Financial District, in New York City, enables Techtic to continue in its mission to provide regional and local customers with exceptional IT services.Commenting on the move, Nisarg Mehta, Techtic's CEO & Chairman, said: "United States of America has one of the most revolutionary, evolving technology ecosystems in the world. We are glad to be part of that ecosystem with a perfect base to develop even closer working relationships with our clients, gain a greater understanding of the local challenges they face."Techtic Solutions is almost a decade young interactive agency, known for its profound and unique approach for making innovation thrive. Techtic specializes in ideating, developing & deploying fully functional product over digital platform with a wide spectrum of technological stack for websites and mobile apps. The company is thrilled to shape businesses and have nurtured businesses from over 23 countries and watched them prosper.Techtic has been known for serving the best to the customers, be it mobile app, digital marketing, strategic growthhacking or solution development for business operations. Having served 500+ global customers, Techtic Solutions Inc is a leading brand in digital solutions world.For more information:Follow us:Contact Techtic Solutions Inc.Thanks,