Filipino teen in Greece conquers self-doubt to win ABS-CBN DZMM's "Global Pinoy Singing Idol"

Photo 2

Contact

ABS-CBN Global Ltd.

***@abs-cbn.com ABS-CBN Global Ltd.

End

-- A flicker of hope was all it took to inspire a 16-year old student to make a move and let the world hear his voice.emerged as the grand winner of the "" (GPSI) 2018 held recently at the Gazi Music Hall in Athens. He prevailed over nine other finalists and won a trophy plus USD 1,000 after his astounding rendition of "Writings on the Wall" by Sam Smith.Before winning the singing tilt, Carbonel dealt with self-doubt but was encouraged by the love and support of his parents. "They inspired and motivated me to go after my dream. They told me not to be afraid and use this experience to grow not only as an artist but also as a person," he shared.Named as first runner-up was, who took home a trophy and USD 500, whilebagged a trophy and USD 300 as the second runner-up. Manigbas was also The Filipino Channel's (TFC) People's Choice awardee and received $200.The winners were chosen by a panel composed of ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs head, ABS-CBN Europe Ltd. Country Manager, and DZMM "Usapang de Campanilla" anchorAside from the grand finalists' performances, international Filipino celebritiesandalso entertained the audience at the event. DZMM "Showbuzz" radio hostandemceed the program.GPSI is annually organized by ABS-CBN Corporation, the largest and leading Filipino-owned media and entertainment company, through DZMM, its official AM radio arm in Mega Manila, with the cooperation of The Filipino Channel (TFC), the flagship brand of the Corporation's subsidiary, ABS-CBN Global."Our GPSI is now on its 8th year. The idea behind 'Global Pinoy Singing Idol' was to bring overseas Filipino communities together, encourage them to find the most talented among them, and help open up opportunities for them to reach their full potential. This continues to be part of our commitment to serve our Kapamilyas overseas," said Ging Reyes, ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs head.She further adds, "I am proud to have served as judge in some of these competitions and to have interacted with many of our(countrymen)overseas."The competition has placed the spotlight on the world-class talent of overseas Filipinos (OFs) in different countries around the globe like in Austria, United Arab Emirates, United States, and Kuwait."TFC is delighted that DZMM has partnered with us for their Global Pinoy Singing Idol. This synergy recognizes world-class talent of Overseas Filipinos in Europe. It also keeps the TFC brand alive through physical experience in events such as this," said Luis Bariuan, Country Manager for Europe, ABS-CBN Europe Ltd.The competition paved theway to Austria winners Bernardite Steiger and Loiuse Auman to compete in Manila for the semi-finals of the "Global Tawag ng Tanghalan sa It's Showtime" last December 2017.For updates about upcoming TFC events, visit emea.kapamilya.com or facebook.com/TFCEurope. Connect with fellow globalandfollowon Twitter and Instagram. For Global Pinoy Singing Idol, follow DZMM's official Facebook, IG and Twitter pages.