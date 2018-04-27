 
New Book Reveals How To Survive In A Dark Place

Coming May 8th: Define U Presents: Through The Valley! Join the authors Virtual Release Party Live
 
GONZALES, La. - April 27, 2018 - PRLog -- International speaker and best selling author of Motherless Child, Valencia Griffin-Wallace is releasing the first Define U Presents anthology May 8th, 2018.

Through The Valley presents stories of trials, tragedies, and triumphs of authors NaQuishia Hanks, Shaquan Hoke, Shannon Ward, Decorla Homes, Latonya Smiley and Valencia Griffin-Wallace.  TTV is based on the scripture "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.-Psalm 23:4

Through The Valley takes you on a journey of darkness then light as the women deal with life's hardest blows. From homelessness to domestic violence, TTV is an emotional tearjerker filled with unfiltered and unique stories that will inspire you to not give up no matter how dark it seems. Even though the stories are different, they all share one common theme, through the darkest period of our lives, we are never truly alone. God is always with us and the valley is where you go to learn life lessons that can not be taught any other way.

Join the authors of Facebook for the Virtual Release Party: For More Information, visit http://bit.ly/ttvparty May 8th for giveaways, special pricing and more!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvAwTg7stEU



Page Updated Last on: Apr 27, 2018
