Congratulations to the 2018 New York Rose, Sarah Ward

Sarah Ward NY Rose of Tralee Winner.

-- On Sunday, April 22, Sarah Ward won the 2018 New York Rose of Tralee, become this years New York Rose. Embracing her reign as ambassador to the New York Rose Center and the International Rose of Tralee, Sarah was awarded with a Tipperary Crystal. Furthermore, Sarah will be joining 70 other Rose Ambassadors at the Rose Hotel in Tralee, Ireland in August 2018. The New York Rose of Tralee Center and its sponsored partnership with Empire City is proud to congratulate Sarah Ward as 2018 New York Rose!Sarah Ward was born and raised in Goshen, New York to Tom Ward of Brooklyn New York, and Liz Kervick. Sarah's mother Liz grew up in Waterford City in Ireland, but moved to New York at the age of 23 to pursue a nursing career. While growing up, Sarah spent her summers in Dunmore East with her siblings and cousins. Her family's love for Ireland rubbed off on Sarah, as she now calls it her favorite place in the world.Sarah attended the State University of New York at Geneseo where she was a Cheerleader and a member of the Relay for Life. Due to her exposure to Ireland as a child, Sarah developed a love for travel, taking advantage of this when she studied in London for a semester in her junior year. She also was inducted in the Tri Beta Biological Honors Society. Sarah graduated in May of 2017, earning a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Biology and Psychology. Currently, Sarah attends graduate school at Binghamton University, studying to achieve a Bachelor's of Science through their accelerated nursing program.Sarah's disciplined work ethic stems from her desire to achieve the highest possible skill-level in nursing, therefore specializing in women's health. Sarah applied to various residency programs in New York City and Boston. She is eagerly waiting to hear back from them while she continues her passion of further growing her educational potential.Sponsored by Halligan's Public House, Sarah Ward was delighted to participate in the 2018 New York Rose of Tralee. She dedicates the night to her late Grandmother, Monica Kervick, who always dreamed of Sarah to become a Rose. Sarah would like to thank her other Grandmother Margaret for all of her love and encouragement, and for being with her here today. In August of 2018, Sarah will move on to compete at the Rose of Tralee Festival in Tralee Ireland. Finally, Sarah would like to thank the Rose of Tralee organization for the incredible opportunity that she will not forget.