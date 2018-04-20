 
News By Tag
* Film
* Newport Beach Film Festival
* Chinese
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newport Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


19th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival To Showcase An Exclusive Screening Of Chinese Cinema

Festival Will Spotlight the US Premiere of Chinese film 'End of Summer' followed by a Pacific Rim Gala
 
 
NBFF Logo
NBFF Logo
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Newport Beach, Calif.(April 2018) – On Monday, April 30th, 2018, the 19th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival presented by Pacific Sales will present it's Chinese Spotlight, an evening celebration of Chinese cinema and culture. The event will feature the US Premiere of the highly anticipated film, "End of Summer" ("Xi Xiao He De Xia Tian") followed by a festive Pacific Rim Showcase Celebration.

A young boy and his elderly neighbor become fast friends once they discover they are each looking to escape restrictive situations. The plan they craft is derailed when the two encounter familial obstacles that pull them away from each other. The unlikely friends have two options: to run away and embark on the adventure of a lifetime, or face their fears and walk towards whatever the future holds. Directed by Quan Zhou, this film stars Zhou Tan, Zishan Rong, Pao-Ming Ku, Songwen Zhang, and Qing Dong.

"The Festival continues a proud tradition of presenting the very best in Chinese Cinema.  We are extremely honored to have  'End of Summer' ("Xi Xiao He De Xia Tian") as our 2018 Chinese Spotlight film," stated Gregg Schwenk, CEO of the NBFF.

The Chinese Spotlight film will screen on Monday, April 30th, 2018 at 7:45pm at The Triangle (1870 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, CA 92627). Following the screening, the Festival will host the annual Pacific Rim Gala at 9:30 pm at Time Nightclub (1875 Newport Blvd B245, Costa Mesa, CA 92627).

The evening will feature hosted bars by Tito's Handmade Vodka, signature tastings from top Orange County restaurants, multiple DJs and live entertainment.
The 2018 Newport Beach Film Festival Chinese Spotlight is supported by NetEaseNews, USTV, USC Pacific Asia Museum, and Asian Women Entrepreneurs.

Contact
Newport Beach Film Festival
***@newportbeachfilmfest.com
End
Source:
Email:***@newportbeachfilmfest.com
Tags:Film, Newport Beach Film Festival, Chinese
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Newport Beach - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share