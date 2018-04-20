19th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival To Showcase An Exclusive Screening Of Chinese Cinema

Festival Will Spotlight the US Premiere of Chinese film 'End of Summer' followed by a Pacific Rim Gala

NBFF Logo

Contact

Newport Beach Film Festival

***@newportbeachfilmfest.com Newport Beach Film Festival

End

-- Newport Beach, Calif.(April 2018) – On Monday, April 30th, 2018, the 19th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival presented by Pacific Sales will present it's Chinese Spotlight, an evening celebration of Chinese cinema and culture. The event will feature the US Premiere of the highly anticipated film, "End of Summer" ("Xi Xiao He De Xia Tian") followed by a festive Pacific Rim Showcase Celebration.A young boy and his elderly neighbor become fast friends once they discover they are each looking to escape restrictive situations. The plan they craft is derailed when the two encounter familial obstacles that pull them away from each other. The unlikely friends have two options: to run away and embark on the adventure of a lifetime, or face their fears and walk towards whatever the future holds. Directed by Quan Zhou, this film stars Zhou Tan, Zishan Rong, Pao-Ming Ku, Songwen Zhang, and Qing Dong."The Festival continues a proud tradition of presenting the very best in Chinese Cinema. We are extremely honored to have 'End of Summer' ("Xi Xiao He De Xia Tian") as our 2018 Chinese Spotlight film," stated Gregg Schwenk, CEO of the NBFF.The Chinese Spotlight film will screen on Monday, April 30th, 2018 at 7:45pm at The Triangle (1870 Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa, CA 92627). Following the screening, the Festival will host the annual Pacific Rim Gala at 9:30 pm at Time Nightclub (1875 Newport Blvd B245, Costa Mesa, CA 92627).The evening will feature hosted bars by Tito's Handmade Vodka, signature tastings from top Orange County restaurants, multiple DJs and live entertainment.The 2018 Newport Beach Film Festival Chinese Spotlight is supported by NetEaseNews, USTV, USC Pacific Asia Museum, and Asian Women Entrepreneurs.