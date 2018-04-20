 
News By Tag
* Law
* Mergers And Acquisition
* Attorney
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Bart Breinin Joins Paul Ellis Law Group to Lead the Firm's M&A Practice

The Paul Ellis Law Group expands M&A Practice with the addition of Bart Breinin as Partner.
 
 
Bart Breinin, Partner
Bart Breinin, Partner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Law
* Mergers And Acquisition
* Attorney

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Executives

NEW YORK - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- The Paul Ellis Law Group is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's mergers and acquisitions practice with the addition of Bart Breinin (bbreinin@pelglaw.com) as a partner. Bart will lead the firm's M&A practice and will also provide general counsel-level expertise to clients.

    Bart joins the firm after 16 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he served as a Managing Director in the Office of the General Counsel, advising on over 50 U.S. and worldwide acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and reorganizations for all PwC lines of business. Prior to that, Bart was the general counsel of a diversified holding company, and he spent a decade practicing corporate law at Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. In addition, Bart has acted as a legal adviser to several private equity funds. Bart's practice will continue to focus on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and other corporate and commercial matters.

    "I am delighted that Bart is joining the firm after his many successful years as in-house counsel at PricewaterhouseCoopers and other companies, and practicing at major New York law firms," says Paul Ellis, Managing Partner of the Paul Ellis Law Group. "In addition to deepening the capabilities and experience of our mergers and acquisitions practice, Bart will strengthen the firm's ability to provide counsel in corporate finance and other complex corporate and commercial matters."

About the Paul Ellis Law Group

The Paul Ellis Law Group (http://www.pelglaw.com) represents companies; venture capital, private equity and hedge funds; and individuals in sophisticated corporate and commercial matters. Founded in 2011, PELG has eight areas of practice: Emerging Companies, Financing/Venture Capital, Mergers and Acquisitions/Joint Ventures, Individual and Institutional Investors, Intellectual Property, International Business, Employment/Executive Compensation and General Corporate/Contracts.  Educated at the finest universities and law schools, and trained in major law firms and financial institutions, the attorneys of PELG are highly experienced in all aspects of sophisticated business law practice. PELG is committed to partnering with each client to achieve its business objectives in an efficient and cost-effective manner.

Contact
Paul Ellis
Paul Ellis Law Group
***@pelglaw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pelglaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Law, Mergers And Acquisition, Attorney
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share