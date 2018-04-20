News By Tag
Bart Breinin Joins Paul Ellis Law Group to Lead the Firm's M&A Practice
The Paul Ellis Law Group expands M&A Practice with the addition of Bart Breinin as Partner.
Bart joins the firm after 16 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he served as a Managing Director in the Office of the General Counsel, advising on over 50 U.S. and worldwide acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and reorganizations for all PwC lines of business. Prior to that, Bart was the general counsel of a diversified holding company, and he spent a decade practicing corporate law at Simpson, Thacher & Bartlett and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. In addition, Bart has acted as a legal adviser to several private equity funds. Bart's practice will continue to focus on mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and other corporate and commercial matters.
"I am delighted that Bart is joining the firm after his many successful years as in-house counsel at PricewaterhouseCoopers and other companies, and practicing at major New York law firms," says Paul Ellis, Managing Partner of the Paul Ellis Law Group. "In addition to deepening the capabilities and experience of our mergers and acquisitions practice, Bart will strengthen the firm's ability to provide counsel in corporate finance and other complex corporate and commercial matters."
About the Paul Ellis Law Group
The Paul Ellis Law Group (http://www.pelglaw.com) represents companies; venture capital, private equity and hedge funds; and individuals in sophisticated corporate and commercial matters. Founded in 2011, PELG has eight areas of practice: Emerging Companies, Financing/Venture Capital, Mergers and Acquisitions/
