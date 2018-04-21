News By Tag
Educational Programs to Help Older Drivers and Colorado's Occupational Therapists
Occupational therapists licensed in the state of Colorado are now able to earn Continuing Professional Competency (CC) credits for attending either of Keeping Us Safe's professional development courses.
Bringing a Peaceful Resolve to Complex and Sensitive Senior Driving Issues (https://www.keepingussafe.org/
This 1-hour educational presentation is designed to provide professionals with the skills and competencies necessary to help an individual (and their concerned family members) suffering from age-related diminished driving skills with the ability to make a smooth transition into a driving retirement, with minimal deterioration to the individual's dignity or independence.
Driving Under the Influence of Dementia (https://www.keepingussafe.org/
This presentation, also 1-hour in length, is designed to provide professionals with the skills and competencies necessary to address the issue of dementia-related cognitive decline as it relates to older drivers. Attendees will gain a further understanding of the role memory and executive functioning play in safe driving, and how dementia and Alzheimer's Disease can have an adverse effect on those critical brain functions and thus on driving abilities.
The presentation includes discussion on recent research projects related to the issue of driving with dementia and will offer potential solutions for the family and for the driver with dementia in their quest to maintain their independence and a healthy lifestyle even after driving cessation.
Pursuant to the rules established by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies; Office of Occupational Therapy, occupational therapists licensed in the state of Colorado are now able to earn Continuing Professional Competency (CC) credits for attending and participating in either course.
Matt Gurwell (https://www.keepingussafe.org/
Founded in 2008, Keeping Us Safe is an organization that provides practical, real-life solutions to older drivers and their families. Their programs are designed to save lives while simultaneously helping to ease the burden of the family as they find themselves faced with this very challenging issue. Their services are available throughout the United States. To learn more about their programming or to schedule a continuing education presentation please visit the Keeping Us Safe website at https://www.keepingussafe.org or call toll-free 877-907-8841.
