Emilygrene Corp. Announces Emilygrene Foundation
Over the past year, Emilygrene Corp. has increased their community service efforts as part of their #GreenerTogether program. In addition to partnering with local non-profit organizations, promoting renewable energy education, and introducing the Now. quarterly newsletter to bring attention to news and events that affect green energy causes, the company looks forward to elevating their mission to raise funds toward worthy contributions.
According to Director of Marketing Christopher Razo, "Emilygrene Corp. has prided itself on going past going green. We save time, money, and energy for our clients. We work in our communities to bring attention to the benefits of 'going green." And now, we want to take our efforts to the next level by implementing programs and raising money to keep awareness and progress alive."
Plans for the foundation were announced by Razo via a live video to the official corporate Facebook and Instagram accounts. Along with information on the purpose of the Emilygrene Foundation, Razo also discussed the future of Emilygrene Corp. and the timeline to have the new division up and running by Fall 2018.
President & CEO Burke Ewers spoke separately about the announcement, proclaiming, "The Emilygrene Foundation is a logical next step for us both as a company and an advocate of clean energy. There is no time like the present. Right now we are taking action to ensure renewable resources and energy efficiency upgrades are viable options for corporations, small businesses, homeowners, and communities as a whole."
More details are expected to be announced via social media in the coming months along with a corresponding internship program mentioned during the webcast. Any questions or comments in regards to the Emilygrene Foundation have been asked to be sent via social media or to info@emily-grene.com.
Burke Ewers is CEO and member of the Board of Directors for Emilygrene Corp. with over 15 years experience in the energy industry.
Christopher Razo is Director of Marketing for Emilygrene Corp. responsible for the ongoing #GreenerTogether program and currently in charge of organizing the Emilygrene Foundation.
Emilygrene Corp. is a provider of clean energy and energy efficient technology for businesses and facilities across the United States, located at 2247 Lindsay Way in Glendora, California.
Christopher Razo
Christopher Razo
