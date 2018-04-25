News By Tag
Redeeming Love's Annual Spring Gala
HELP END DOMESTIC SEX TRAFFICKING
***MEDIA ADVISORY***
Redeeming Love's Second Annual Spring Gala
TREASURED
May 4, 2018 | Bowers Museum in Santa Ana
Redeeming Love aims to raise funds to help provide care for sex trafficked survivors.
WHAT:
· Redeeming Love, the charitable organization devoted to putting an end to domestic sex trafficking and helping survivors, is hosting its annual gala.
WHERE:
· The beautiful Bowers Museum. 2002 N Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
WHEN:
· May 4th at 6pm
WHY:
· Redeeming Love currently has a shelter in the San Gabriel Valley. The organization is hoping to open a second shelter in Orange County in 2019. Redeeming Love's program is designed to provide long term housing, trauma informed therapy, life-skills development, education and career mentoring for women who have escaped sex trafficking.
WHO:
· Redeeming Love's CEO and Founder, Charlene Heydorn will be available for interviews as well as RL's Program Coordinator, Anne Freed.
· A local survivor of sex trafficking.
https://www.redeemingloveca.com/
