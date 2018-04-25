 
Redeeming Love's Annual Spring Gala

 
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- MEDIA CONTACT:
Kitt Pomidoro
kittsammi@gmail.com

HELP END DOMESTIC SEX TRAFFICKING

***MEDIA ADVISORY***

Redeeming Love's Second Annual Spring Gala

TREASURED

May 4, 2018 | Bowers Museum in Santa Ana

Redeeming Love aims to raise funds to help provide care for sex trafficked survivors.

WHAT:

·         Redeeming Love, the charitable organization devoted to putting an end to domestic sex trafficking and helping survivors, is hosting its annual gala.

WHERE:

·         The beautiful Bowers Museum. 2002 N Main Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706

WHEN:

·         May 4th at 6pm

WHY:

·         Redeeming Love currently has a shelter in the San Gabriel Valley. The organization is hoping to open a second shelter in Orange County in 2019. Redeeming Love's program is designed to provide long term housing, trauma informed therapy, life-skills development, education and career mentoring for women who have escaped sex trafficking.

WHO:

·         Redeeming Love's CEO and Founder, Charlene Heydorn will be available for interviews as well as RL's Program Coordinator, Anne Freed.

·         A local survivor of sex trafficking.
https://www.redeemingloveca.com/

Kitt Pomidoro
Source:Redeeming Love
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Apr 25, 2018
