 
News By Tag
* Rpo
* Recruitment
* Human Resources
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Burtonsville
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


INFINITI HR Launches Recruitment Process Outsourcing Offering

INFINITI Candidate Search Services is the latest in the INFINITI HR suite of services available to its PEO clients nationwide.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Rpo
Recruitment
Human Resources

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Burtonsville - Maryland - US

Subject:
Services

BURTONSVILLE, Md. - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO) INFINITI HR (http://infinitihr.com), has partnered with a national recruiting firm to launch a new program called INFINITI Candidate Search Services. It is a unique recruitment process outsourcing service built exclusively for its PEO clients.

The offering serves to help the many small business who cannot afford to hire a full-time recruiter or contract with expensive headhunters. INFINITI Candidate Search Services has designed a turnkey process that is an affordable way to eliminate the headache, time, and cost of placing ads, filtering candidates, and getting to the right people for the job.

With the service, offered for a low monthly cost that can be built right into the current PEO platform, clients receive on-demand recruiting assistance from industry experts who are dedicated to getting the best possible candidates, allowing companies to focus on what they do best.

In addition to INFINITI Candidate Search Services finding skill sets and matching salary requirements, advantages of the new service go above and beyond just finding resumes, affording customers:

• A 30-minute phone intake meeting per opening
• Posting job ads on 400+ job boards
• Reviewing current ads and making suggestions
• Filtering responses based on client requirements
• Phone screening results via bullet point candidate summary

"With the job market continually growing, employers face more expenses in finding and attracting top talent," said Managing Partner Mark Schwaiger. "This new service allows INFINITI HR to leverage existing operations while staying abreast of all technology and legislative shifts to offer a market-leading service to clients across the nation."

For the most current information on all things related to INFINITI Candidate Search Services, click here (https://infinitihr.com/solutions/recruitment-rpo/).

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and other operational business coverages. Click here (https://infinitihr.com/category/press-releases/) for the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing. To learn more about how your units can save time, money and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email info@infinitihr.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@infinitihr.com Email Verified
Phone:5135201958
Tags:Rpo, Recruitment, Human Resources
Industry:Human resources
Location:Burtonsville - Maryland - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Infiniti HR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share