News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
INFINITI HR Launches Recruitment Process Outsourcing Offering
INFINITI Candidate Search Services is the latest in the INFINITI HR suite of services available to its PEO clients nationwide.
The offering serves to help the many small business who cannot afford to hire a full-time recruiter or contract with expensive headhunters. INFINITI Candidate Search Services has designed a turnkey process that is an affordable way to eliminate the headache, time, and cost of placing ads, filtering candidates, and getting to the right people for the job.
With the service, offered for a low monthly cost that can be built right into the current PEO platform, clients receive on-demand recruiting assistance from industry experts who are dedicated to getting the best possible candidates, allowing companies to focus on what they do best.
In addition to INFINITI Candidate Search Services finding skill sets and matching salary requirements, advantages of the new service go above and beyond just finding resumes, affording customers:
• A 30-minute phone intake meeting per opening
• Posting job ads on 400+ job boards
• Reviewing current ads and making suggestions
• Filtering responses based on client requirements
• Phone screening results via bullet point candidate summary
"With the job market continually growing, employers face more expenses in finding and attracting top talent," said Managing Partner Mark Schwaiger. "This new service allows INFINITI HR to leverage existing operations while staying abreast of all technology and legislative shifts to offer a market-leading service to clients across the nation."
For the most current information on all things related to INFINITI Candidate Search Services, click here (https://infinitihr.com/
About INFINITI HR
INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and other operational business coverages. Click here (https://infinitihr.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse