Lineup Announced for eZ Conference 2018 in Cologne, Germany
eZ Conference will take place in Cologne, Germany on June 6, 2018, with two tracks—Content Track and Technical Track. Plus a full day of developer workshops on the day prior, June 5.
The conference on June 6 will provide one full day of presentations and discussions about content technology as well as information about eZ's content management and customer experience software eZ Platform (https://ezplatform.com/)
"Each year we plan eZ's annual conference to connect our community, talk about where our product is headed and learn from what partners and clients have been doing using our content platform," said Morten Ingebrigtsen, eZ's CEO. "Last year's event in London was very successful and this year we look to do the same in Cologne."
eZ Conference will take place at the Hyatt Regency Köln and is expected to attract 200 web developers, designers, marketers and digital professionals from eZ partners and clients.
Members of the eZ community will also be recognized during the eZ Awards ceremony for their great achievements.
Additionally, conference attendees will have extensive time to network in the eZ after-party taking place onboard the Pure Liner boat.
eZ Conference is organized in collaboration with our partners and sponsors:
Novactive, Arithnea, Siteimprove, comwrap, SensioLabs, Symfony and Kaliop.
For more information or to register, visit conference.ez.no.
Contact
Lia Pinto
Global Marketing Manager, eZ Systems
***@ez.no
