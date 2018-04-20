News By Tag
Pierre Branding Group to host Mentorship for Leadership Lunch Series with Henry County Leaders
"As part of our efforts, we are working to encourage more entrepreneurs and business owners to move into leadership positions", say Lydia Pierre, Brand Manager and Consultant at Pierre Branding Group. "You can find the confidence to solve your biggest challenges by tapping into other leaders, business owners and facilitators who can give advice and mentorship in a setting that is more conducive to this type of exchange."
Starting in June 2018, PBG will be running a Mentoring-for-
The leaders that will participate as the featured guests in this mentoring for leadership series are community leaders in Henry County. These include Commissioner Chair June Wood; Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis; Henry County Manager, Cheri Matthews; Sharon Ponder, Chamber Chair Elect and Vice President of Finance at Bennett International;
Each month, one of these leaders will discuss their career trajectory and benefits and challenges of holding a position of leadership. Topics addressed may include a speaker's personal journey to their current position, strategies for being an effective leader, challenges they have faced, tips and lessons they learned, etc.
(Information about the lunch series can be found at http://pierrebrandinggroup.com/
About Pierre Branding Group LLC
Pierre Branding Group, LLC (PBG) is a brand management and communications firm that is committed to helping small business owners and entrepreneurs maintain, improve and uphold their brand by utilizing a combination of affordable PR, Marketing, and advertising. We exist to make the branding process simple, affordable, and stress free for people who already are taking on greater than normal financial risks in order to own and operate their own business.
