 
News By Tag
* Henry County
* Chamber
* Leaders
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Stockbridge
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Pierre Branding Group to host Mentorship for Leadership Lunch Series with Henry County Leaders

 
 
PBG Mentorship for Leadership Series..
PBG Mentorship for Leadership Series..
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Henry County
Chamber
Leaders

Industry:
Business

Location:
Stockbridge - Georgia - US

Subject:
Events

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Once a month, Pierre Branding Group (PBG) will be hosting a Twelve at Twelve luncheon for twelve guests at twelve o'clock. Guests are invited to meet with a Featured Industry Leader or Business Owner for an informal luncheon to learn more about their experience and expertise as well as what it means to be successful in business.

"As part of our efforts, we are working to encourage more entrepreneurs and business owners to move into leadership positions", say Lydia Pierre, Brand Manager and Consultant at Pierre Branding Group. "You can find the confidence to solve your biggest challenges by tapping into other leaders, business owners and facilitators who can give advice and mentorship in a setting that is more conducive to this type of exchange."

Starting in June 2018, PBG will be running a Mentoring-for-Leadership style lunch series entitled "Twelve @ Twelve".  This is where 12 of our local business owners and entrepreneurs interested in positions of leadership and seeking guidance in an area of business, can have lunch with a fellow industry leader, entrepreneur or business owner that may already be in a leadership position or in that area of business that they are interested in.

The leaders that will participate as the featured guests in this mentoring for leadership series are community leaders in Henry County. These include Commissioner Chair June Wood; Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis; Henry County Manager, Cheri Matthews; Sharon Ponder, Chamber Chair Elect and Vice President of Finance at Bennett International; Dr. Elna Poulard, Chamber Education Committee Chair and Founder of Family Support Circle; Brent Huckaby, Vice President at BBandT; Dr. Thomas Hynes, President of Clayton State University; Deborah Armstrong, CEO of Piedmont Henry, and Leonard Sledge, Executive Director of the Development Authority.

Each month, one of these leaders will discuss their career trajectory and benefits and challenges of holding a position of leadership.  Topics addressed may include a speaker's personal journey to their current position, strategies for being an effective leader, challenges they have faced, tips and lessons they learned, etc.

(Information about the lunch series can be found at http://pierrebrandinggroup.com/lets-do-lunch)

About Pierre Branding Group LLC

Pierre Branding Group, LLC (PBG) is a brand management and communications firm that is committed to helping small business owners and entrepreneurs maintain, improve and uphold their brand by utilizing a combination of affordable PR, Marketing, and advertising.  We exist to make the branding process simple, affordable, and stress free for people who already are taking on greater than normal financial risks in order to own and operate their own business.

Media Contact
Lydia Pierre
info@pierrebrandinggroup.com
6465359342
End
Source:Pierre Branding Group, LLC
Email:***@pierrebrandinggroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Henry County, Chamber, Leaders
Industry:Business
Location:Stockbridge - Georgia - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pierre Branding Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share