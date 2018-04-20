 
Laser-View Technologies and CBT announce distribution agreement

Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIS sensors non-contact MEMs sensors, along with the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies, are now available through CBT locations in Ohio
 
 
CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Laser-View Technologies and CBT Company in Cincinnati, OH, are pleased to announce a distribution agreement, effective immediately.

Under the terms of the agreement, products distributed by Laser-View Technologies, including Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIS sensors non-contact MEMs sensors, and the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available through CBT locations in Ohio for the tri-state area of Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana, and Northern Kentucky.

"Working with CBT Company significantly enhances our ability to offer new and valuable sensor options, services, and smart industrial solutions," according to Steven Lubeck, president of Laser-View Technologies. "The extensive CBT network, combined with our ready inventory and expert knowledge of non-contact sensor technologies, enables us to better support new and existing customers all along the way.

About CBT Company

CBT began as The Belting Company of Cincinnati in 1921, and since then has grown into the region's largest full-service industrial automation distributor. CBT has locations in Cincinnati, Springboro, and Sidney, Ohio, covering over 180 miles of the I-75 corridor, enabling us to meet all the electrical, automation, power transmission, belting, pneumatics, and client service needs of our customers. CBT partners with the best suppliers in the industry, providing an unparalleled product offering, the highest level of technical expertise, and personalized customer service for our customers. CBT strives to be your best business partner by providing you with solutions on demand.

Web: http://www.cbtcompany.com

Email: sales@cbtcompany.com (mailto://sales@cbtcompany.com)

Locations:

·         Cincinnati, OH (Phone: 513-621-9050)

·         Sidney, OH (Phone: 937-498-2104)

·         Springboro, OH (Phone: 937-746-7356)

About Laser-View Technologies, Inc.

Laser-View Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is a distributor of non-contact measurement sensors and a manufacturer of smart non-contact measurement systems and solutions for industry. We concentrate on long range, rugged Dimetix laser distance sensors distributed by Dimetix USA, DIS sensors industrial inclination sensors from DIS Sensors USA, and the Crane Sentry family of overhead crane position and collision monitoring systems.

Dimetix USA is the authorized US distributor of Dimetix laser sensors, which can measure out to 500 meters with up to 1 mm accuracy. Solutions built around these sensors interface with several common control platforms, such as Allen Bradley and Siemens.

DIS Sensors USA is the exclusive North American distributor of DIS Sensors bv industrial MEMS-based inclination sensors, tilt switches, accelerometers, and a unique line of non-contact, sealed hall-effect absolute rotary encoders.

The Crane Sentryâ family of overhead crane position and collision monitoring systems provide the ability to define and monitor protected zones, such as walkways or areas containing machines or in-plant offices, within a crane bay. Crane Sentry products are used by major crane manufacturers and service providers, such as KoneCrane.

Products are sold through our distribution network and distributed and supported directly from our US headquarters.

Laser-View Technologies, Inc.

Website: www.laser-view.com

Email: info@laser-view.com

Tel: 610-497-8910

Fax: 206-338-4281
Location: Chester Springs, PA USA

