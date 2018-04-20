 
News By Tag
* Lviv Ukraine
* Bucolic Art
* Ukrainian art
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120


Art Exhibit by Petro Sypniak, Lviv, Ukraine

 
 
by Petro Sypniak
by Petro Sypniak
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lviv Ukraine
Bucolic Art
Ukrainian art

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Events

CHICAGO - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- Admission $10.00
Exhibition May 11- June 3

Opening: on Friday, May 11, at 7:00 pm, at the Ukrainian National Museum in Chicago.  The museum welcomes well accomplished Ukrainian contemporary artist Petro Sypniak for his debut exhibit in United States.

Petro Sypniak was born in 1959, in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk. From there, he moved to the city to study in the Lviv State Institute for Applied and Decorative Art.

Sypniak has exhibited across Ukraine and his works were featured in exhibitions from Czech Republic to Italy.  In 2002 he was awarded "Merited Artist of Ukraine" and in 2009 he was awarded "National Artist of Ukraine". Sypniak is mostly known for his colorful paintings of bucolic life, depicted in an impressionist style through dreamlike scenarios of rural Ukraine, which will be on display at the exhibit, along with nativity scenes, landscapes in over 40 paintings.

Exhibit not to be missed, continues  through June 3, 2018.

The Ukrainian National Museum is located in the heart of the Ukrainian Village, at 2249 West Superior Street in Chicago. Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Adults $5.00, Children under 12 - Free.

Free Parking is available beside the Museum.

Visit the Museum's website at https://www.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org.

For additional information, please call (312) 421-8020 or e-mail info@UkrainianNationalMuseum.org (http://mail.ukrainiannationalmuseum.org/edgedesk/cgi-bin/...)

Contact
Orysia Kourbatov
***@ukrainiannationalmuseum.org
End
Source:
Email:***@ukrainiannationalmuseum.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ukrainian National Museum PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share