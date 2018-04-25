News By Tag
Freehold Mayor Ammiano and township committee members to attend Rook's ribbon cutting April 30
Freehold Township Mayor Anthony Ammiano and Committee Members Barbara McMorrow, David Salkin and Lester Preston, along with other members of the Freehold community will join the ceremony. Rook Coffee's Co-CEO/Founders Holly Migliaccio and Shawn Kingsley and members of the Rook Coffee team look forward to celebrating with attendees.
Rook is excited to be a part of the Freehold community and is committed to serving cold brew at Paulette's C of Blue 9th Annual Colorectal Cancer5K and One Mile Run held on May 6, at CentraState Medical Center.
Rook Freehold is located in the Colonial Plaza at 331 West Main Street, in Freehold, NJ.
About Rook Coffee
Rook Coffee is a specialty coffee company complete with multiple coffee shops, a roastery, cold coffee brewery and an online store. Since 2010, Rook's coffee bar experience involves exceptional product and over-the-top customer service. Using the finest quality coffees from all over the world, every cup of coffee is custom made to order. Learn more by visitingwww.rookcoffee.com.
Contact
Amanda Gruber
***@rookcoffee.com
