Freehold Mayor Ammiano and township committee members to attend Rook's ribbon cutting April 30

-- Rook Coffee is excited to celebrate the ribbon cutting ceremony of its latest store opening, Rook Freehold, Monday, April 30 at 7:30 a.m. In operation for just over a week, the business is off to a strong start meeting customer demand for a Rook Coffee shop local to the Freehold area.Freehold Township Mayor Anthony Ammiano and Committee Members Barbara McMorrow, David Salkin and Lester Preston, along with other members of the Freehold community will join the ceremony. Rook Coffee's Co-CEO/Founders Holly Migliaccio and Shawn Kingsley and members of the Rook Coffee team look forward to celebrating with attendees.Rook is excited to be a part of the Freehold community and is committed to serving cold brew at Paulette's C of Blue 9th Annual Colorectal Cancer5K and One Mile Run held on May 6, at CentraState Medical Center.Rook Freehold is located in the Colonial Plaza at 331 West Main Street, in Freehold, NJ.Rook Coffee is a specialty coffee company complete with multiple coffee shops, a roastery, cold coffee brewery and an online store. Since 2010, Rook's coffee bar experience involves exceptional product and over-the-top customer service. Using the finest quality coffees from all over the world, every cup of coffee is custom made to order. Learn more by visiting www.rookcoffee.com