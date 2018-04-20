 
News By Tag
* Business
* Technology
* Startups
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

TechStars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale And Broward Urban League To Sponsor Minority Entrepreneurs

Startup Weekend Tickets Discounts To Be Offered To 10 Pre-Qualified Minority Entrepreneurs
 
 
STARTUP WEEKEND FORT LAUDERDALE SPONSORS FLYER
STARTUP WEEKEND FORT LAUDERDALE SPONSORS FLYER
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Business
Technology
Startups

Industry:
Business

Location:
Fort Lauderdale - Florida - US

Subject:
Deals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- TechStars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale and The Urban League of Broward County have partnered to offer free training at the sold out TechStars Business Model Canvas and TechStars Pitch Workshops held on April 24th and 25th respectively as well as Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale discounted tickets to 10 vetted minority Broward County entrepreneurs.

Interested entrepreneurs must contact Urban Tech representatives at The Urban League of Broward County. Please visit the Broward county Urban League at ulbroward.org to register, receive event information and be briefed about participation qualification requirements. Registration does not guarantee qualification for sponsorship.

TechStars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale, hosted by Collective Ventures in downtown Fort Lauderdale, will help entrepreneurs build a team, create a prototype of their idea, validate it, then receive feedback from experienced entrepreneurs, investors and experts, all during the weekend of May 4th to 6th 2018.

Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/techstars-startup-weekend-fo...

About the Urban League of Broward County
The Urban League of Broward County is a not for profit, community based organization founded in 1975.  We empower communities and change lives. Our mission is to assist African Americans and other disenfranchised groups in the achievement of social and economic equality.  Programs/services include affordable housing development and redevelopment, youth development, diversion, employment and training, education and community empowerment, and civic engagement.

About TechStars Startup WeekendFort Lauderdale
TechStars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale brings together designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts from across South Florida and beyond to share ideas, form teams and launch business ventures. Participants select ideas with the most promise and make as much progress on the business as possible over the course of three days. In addition, business leaders and mentors are on hand to share insights and experience.

Media Contact
A.J. Silvestrini
Startup Weekend FTL PR Coordinator
ajs@startupweekendftl.com
(754)4446756
End
Source:Techstars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale
Email:***@startupweekendftl.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Technology, Startups
Industry:Business
Location:Fort Lauderdale - Florida - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share