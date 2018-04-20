News By Tag
TechStars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale And Broward Urban League To Sponsor Minority Entrepreneurs
Startup Weekend Tickets Discounts To Be Offered To 10 Pre-Qualified Minority Entrepreneurs
Interested entrepreneurs must contact Urban Tech representatives at The Urban League of Broward County. Please visit the Broward county Urban League at ulbroward.org to register, receive event information and be briefed about participation qualification requirements. Registration does not guarantee qualification for sponsorship.
TechStars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale, hosted by Collective Ventures in downtown Fort Lauderdale, will help entrepreneurs build a team, create a prototype of their idea, validate it, then receive feedback from experienced entrepreneurs, investors and experts, all during the weekend of May 4th to 6th 2018.
Tickets are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/
About the Urban League of Broward County
The Urban League of Broward County is a not for profit, community based organization founded in 1975. We empower communities and change lives. Our mission is to assist African Americans and other disenfranchised groups in the achievement of social and economic equality. Programs/
About TechStars Startup WeekendFort Lauderdale
TechStars Startup Weekend Fort Lauderdale brings together designers, developers, marketers and startup enthusiasts from across South Florida and beyond to share ideas, form teams and launch business ventures. Participants select ideas with the most promise and make as much progress on the business as possible over the course of three days. In addition, business leaders and mentors are on hand to share insights and experience.
Media Contact
A.J. Silvestrini
Startup Weekend FTL PR Coordinator
ajs@startupweekendftl.com
(754)4446756
