Advantage Career Institute Medical & Dental School Earns Middle States Re-accreditation
"We are pleased to have earned re-accreditation by the Middle States Association and to share in our success with the greater school community, especially the teachers and students who worked so hard to make this possible," said Frank Preston, President of ACI Medical & Dental School. "Re-accreditation confirms and validates the work we do each and every day to ensure a top quality education for our students."
Accreditation is a self-evaluation process that schools voluntarily undergo to demonstrate they are meeting a defined set of performance standards. The accreditation process helps schools – and ultimately students – to continuously grow and improve.
The process begins with a self-study that is conducted by the school and requires input from school leaders, teachers, parents and students. Following the self-study, a team of volunteer educators from Association member schools conducts an on-site peer review visit to observe school operations and interview various stakeholders.
The visiting team makes its recommendation to the Middle States Association Commissions, which votes on the accreditation.
"The accreditation process examines schools in a holistic way, supplementing student testing data and providing a more complete measure of a school's performance,"
About ACI
Advantage Career Institute Medical & Dental School is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools and approved by the New Jersey State Department of Education and New Jersey Department of Labor. Their medical and dental instructors provide hands-on training for a successful career in the medical or dental industries in a state-of-the-
About Middle States Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA)
The Middle States Association is a worldwide leader in accreditation and school improvement. For over 125 years, MSA has been helping school leaders establish and reach their goals, develop strategic plans, promote staff development and advance student achievement. With more than 2,700 MSA-accredited schools across the United States and in nearly 100 countries, MSA is proud of its continuing legacy and its ongoing innovations to meet the challenges of the 21st century and improve educational opportunities for all children.
Contact
Advantage Career Institute Medical & Dental School
***@aci.edu
