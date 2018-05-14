Michael Hathman Establishes Home Ownership Program

New Program Creates Opportunity for Many to Own A Home Despite Credit Issues

-- Home Sweet Home (https://www.homesweethome250.com/)offers a Home Ownership Program for all persons wishing to become homeowners and may be able to help persons with damaged or blemished credit rent, rent-to-own or even own home. Financial and credit counselors aid persons with various issues in the home purchase and acquisition process.A 5-minute video is featured at: https://youtu.be/K8L43nkrDAwHome Ownership ProgramThe Home Ownership Program offers a second chance to own a home. Clients may rent-to-own or rent first and then buy later. Clients are required to rent on time for 12 months prior to converting to a purchase or applying for a home loan. Also, the Home Ownership Program includes a special document clients can use with any potential landlord or seller if you are seeking a housing now. Not only will this document significantly raise the chances of approval, it can also be presented to a real estate agent as well to help with your search as it states that the client in enrolled in credit and financial counseling.Home Sweet Home offers credit counseling & re-establishment assistance. The organization is not a credit repair company. Much of the time, Home Sweet Home representatives counsel and educate clients on how to best address and tackle credit issues so clients can fix them themselves. In other cases, clients pay a credit repair company in hopes of getting some results. Credit counseling and re-establishment is a far better system where clients are empowered and educated to address credit challenges with the best possible approach. Also, credit repair companies don't focus on re-establishing a clients credit which is 35% of the overall credit profile and settlements with a deletion clause are also not part of the services offered by a number of credit repair organizationsHome Sweet Home also assists in the search for housing. Whether it's a rental, rent-to-own or financing, the search is often automated through regular subscribing sources such as Zillow or HotPads. HSH may also recommend a Real Estate Agent willing to work with clients to locate housing (depending on credit and the money position of the client).HSH also recommends rent-to-own as a great way to eventually own a home and assists clients to find housing that works on a rent-to-own basis. Otherwise, HSH may assist in a search later after a renting trial period and/or if when credit and down payment or move-in costs are in place.Rental credits are a great way to finance the down payment. If Home Sweet Home is able to locate a rent-to-own home, client is consulted to work with the property owner to try to incorporate a portion of your payment ("rental credit") as a clause in the contract so that a portion of the rent can be applied toward purchasing your home.Home Sweet Home offers information on down payment assistance which includes 101 fundraising activities as well as various grants and strategies to fund down payment or move-in costs.Additionally, clients receive a special reports on credit & rent-to-own housing. This information is priceless as clients can learn how to best manage their credit profiles and how to prepare for financing a home loan.HSH also helps clients enroll for free credit monitoring to help monitor and address credit challenges as well as ID theft concerns - if and when - such incidents should occur.Legal Issues & Identity Theft. HSH helps clients find legal assistance and the proper protection through an affordable legal plan. Client should ask for details.HSH strongly advises to employ the services of a real estate agent. Agents are more familiar with neighborhoods and the cities in which they are working, they are accustomed to setting viewings and subscribing searches to home renters and buyers. Additionally, many agents have special access keys to access properties that are on the market for rent and/or purchase.HSH also advises using the services of a loan officer. Loan officers can help advise, consult and assist persons who are attempting to loan qualify. Consulting with a lending professional periodically can go along way to help buyers properly prepare for obtaining a loan approval.These services constitute Home Sweet Home's Home Ownership Program which requires a $100 to get started. Cost of the program is $500 (or $600 if making payments). Clients may find an online application on the Enroll Now tab.If the client is in a hurry to find a home, then HSH will do its best to see if we can get you placed as soon as possible. There are no guarantees on how quickly home placement can take. Every situation is different due to pricing, supply and demand. Buying a home requires planning, especially if the client has damaged credit.