International Best-selling Author Dr. Beverly Kaye to Deliver Keynote at HRO Today Forum
Dr. Kaye is a talent development expert who has dedicated her work to helping both individuals and organizations grow in workplaces that foster greater commitment, fulfillment and humanity. As the founder and chairwoman of Career Systems International, she and her team provide cutting-edge and award-winning talent development solutions to Fortune 1000 companies.
Dr. Kaye has been widely recognized for her work and research. She was the recipient of ATD's Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual who has advanced knowledge and practice across the talent development field and made impactful contributions to the profession. In addition, ISA honored Dr. Kaye with its Thought Leader Award, which recognizes those who have significantly influenced people and organizations through their advocacy of ideas, commitment to actions, and facilitation of respect for the learning and performance industry.
Attendees will benefit from Dr. Kaye's deep expertise in the fields of talent development and workplace performance, and will walk away from the HRO Today ForumNorth America with insights that they can use to drive strategic decisions in their own organizations.
The keynote with Dr. Kaye will take place on May 1, 2018, at 9:30 am at the HRO Today Forum North America in National Harbor, Maryland.
For more information about the HRO Today Forum North America, visit http://www.hrotodayforum.com, and for more information about the event agenda, visit https://www.eiseverywhere.com/
About HRO Today and HRO Today Global
HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.
