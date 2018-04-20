International Best-selling Author Dr. Beverly Kaye to Deliver Keynote at HRO Today Forum

Contact

Bill MacRae

***@sharedxpertise.com Bill MacRae

End

-- The 2018Forum North America will feature a keynote address given by Dr. Beverly Kaye, international best-selling author and a leading authority in the world of modern workplace performance.Dr. Kaye is a talent development expert who has dedicated her work to helping both individuals and organizations grow in workplaces that foster greater commitment, fulfillment and humanity. As the founder and chairwoman of Career Systems International, she and her team provide cutting-edge and award-winning talent development solutions to Fortune 1000 companies.Dr. Kaye has been widely recognized for her work and research. She was the recipient of ATD's Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual who has advanced knowledge and practice across the talent development field and made impactful contributions to the profession. In addition, ISA honored Dr. Kaye with its Thought Leader Award, which recognizes those who have significantly influenced people and organizations through their advocacy of ideas, commitment to actions, and facilitation of respect for the learning and performance industry.Attendees will benefit from Dr. Kaye's deep expertise in the fields of talent development and workplace performance, and will walk away from theForumNorth America with insights that they can use to drive strategic decisions in their own organizations.The keynote with Dr. Kaye will take place on May 1, 2018, at 9:30 am at theForum North America in National Harbor, Maryland.andare the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.