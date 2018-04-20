 
News By Tag
* Hro Today
* HRO Today Forum
* Bev Kaye
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

International Best-selling Author Dr. Beverly Kaye to Deliver Keynote at HRO Today Forum

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hro Today
HRO Today Forum
Bev Kaye

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Events

PHILADELPHIA - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- The 2018 HRO Today Forum North America will feature a keynote address given by Dr. Beverly Kaye, international best-selling author and a leading authority in the world of modern workplace performance.

Dr. Kaye is a talent development expert who has dedicated her work to helping both individuals and organizations grow in workplaces that foster greater commitment, fulfillment and humanity.  As the founder and chairwoman of Career Systems International, she and her team provide cutting-edge and award-winning talent development solutions to Fortune 1000 companies.

Dr. Kaye has been widely recognized for her work and research.  She was the recipient of ATD's Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes an individual who has advanced knowledge and practice across the talent development field and made impactful contributions to the profession.  In addition, ISA honored Dr. Kaye with its Thought Leader Award, which recognizes those who have significantly influenced people and organizations through their advocacy of ideas, commitment to actions, and facilitation of respect for the learning and performance industry.

Attendees will benefit from Dr. Kaye's deep expertise in the fields of talent development and workplace performance, and will walk away from the HRO Today ForumNorth America with insights that they can use to drive strategic decisions in their own organizations.

The keynote with Dr. Kaye will take place on May 1, 2018, at 9:30 am at the HRO Today Forum North America in National Harbor, Maryland.

For more information about the HRO Today Forum North America, visit http://www.hrotodayforum.com, and for more information about the event agenda, visit https://www.eiseverywhere.com/ehome/252256.

About HRO Today and HRO Today Global
HRO Today and HRO Today Global are the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry.  Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content.  Our No. 1 strength is our reach.  HR leaders rely heavily on the HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.

Contact
Bill MacRae
***@sharedxpertise.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sharedxpertise.com
Posted By:***@sharedxpertise.com Email Verified
Tags:Hro Today, HRO Today Forum, Bev Kaye
Industry:Human resources
Location:Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SharedXpertise PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share