Sweet Dreamzzz Announces New Board President

Sweet Dreamzzz board president, Michael Smith

Karleigh Stone

PR/Marketing Coordinator, Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc.

karleighstone@ sweetdreamzzz.org

Karleigh Stone
PR/Marketing Coordinator, Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc.
248-478-3242

-- Local nonprofit, Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc., is welcoming a new Board president, Michael Smith. Smith is vice president for the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Michigan and has an impressive, community-oriented resume.His charitable background includes serving on the Governing and Foundation boards at Aquinas College, as chairperson of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeast Michigan and as lead volunteer for packaging and food distribution for the Meals on Wheels program at the Services for Older Citizens in Grosse Pointe."Over the years, Sweet Dreamzzz has demonstrated its innovative ability to improve the lives of thousands of children in need when it comes to preparing for and understanding the value of sleep," Smith says. "From a toothbrush and toothpaste, to a storybook and teddy bear, along with a comfortable sleeping bag, they help children get what we all take for granted, a good night's sleep. It's my privilege to serve as president of the Sweet Dreamzzz Board. My goal is to bring in additional resources to Sweet Dreamzzz so it can touch the lives of many more children throughout Michigan."Sweet Dreamzzz is looking forward to his leadership."Michael Smith has been involved with Sweet Dreamzzz for the past fifteen years and, with his extensive background, is a perfect candidate to lead the Board of Governors," Sweet Dreamzzz executive director, Nancy Maxwell, says. "We are thrilled to have Michael's expertise in guiding the organization."Founded in 1998, Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc. is a regional nonprofit organization committed to improving children's health, well-being, and academic performance by providing sleep education and bedtime essentials to economically disadvantaged students and their families. Based in Metro Detroit, Sweet Dreamzzz educates children and families about the benefits of healthy sleep and establishing a bedtime routine using innovative programs including its Early Childhood Sleep Education Program, Parent Sleep Education Workshop, and R.E.M. (Rest. Educate. Motivate.) Sleep Program. Since its founding, Sweet Dreamzzz has served more than 55,000 at-risk children and families. For more information, please visit www.SweetDreamzzz.org.