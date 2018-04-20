News By Tag
Zampell Completes Refractory Installation Of New Steel Reheat Furnace
"I'm really proud of our crews to get in there and knock this out with great craftsmanship and an excellent safety performance on a complex job site," said Brian Zampell, President. "New construction always presents a variety of unique hazards, so it was great to see everyone rise to the challenge."
A pusher furnace has unique demands on the installation team due to the refractory design of the water-cooled rails that lead to the hearth where the steel exits the furnace and is rolled into product. The hearth needs to be perfectly plumb to ensure optimal operation of the furnace and production of the material without damaging the furnace in the process. Given these requirements, it is essential for the refractory installer to not only have competent, diligent craftspeople, but also have a strong technical engineering team in support of the installation crew. Zampell prides itself on having an engineering foundation supporting its projects, which is core to its history of success and values as a company.
"At Zampell, we strive to always provide a quality installation for our clients," said John Heffernan, Vice President of Sales and Engineering. "As a part of that quality process, we deploy site engineers to support our craftspeople to ensure that the performance demands and tolerances that our clients require are met."
By having this engineering-
"We never do the same for less. We solve our clients' problems, and that's what builds confidence with our customers and the long term partnerships that we value," remarked Chris Lucarini, Vice President of Operations over this project.
With its continuous reinvestment in equipment, engineering staff, and craftspeople, Zampell is proud that projects like this can be successfully sold and completed as a result of their efforts. With this culture of continuous reinvestment, Zampell continues its success in the metallurgical industries, building its new refractories growth on steel furnaces, secondary aluminum melters and holders, heat treat furnaces, forge furnaces, investment casters, and bright annealing furnace work.
Jim Zampell remarked, "This project is another example of how metals will be a big part of the future in our refractories business. It's great to see everyone's commitment and teamwork pay off."
Zampell is a family business that is chiefly involved with the engineering and construction of refractories, insulation, and scaffolding within the industrial and commercial sectors, and facilities management in all sectors. It was established in 1966 by Tom Zampell and continues to grow due to its core value of quality craftsmanship. Zampell is headquartered in Massachusetts and has branch offices in Maine, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, Oregon, California, and Louisiana. Zampell also has a subsidiary, Zampell A/S, with locations in Jutland and Sjælland in Denmark, and subsidiaries CobbLloyd Refractories, Ltd., Zampell Ltd., and Vulcan Refractories, Ltd. in England. It also operates a janitorial products company, Custodial Partners, in Massachusetts, ZAR-Tech, a refractories distribution company with locations in Massachusetts and New York, and Western Industrial Ceramics, a refractories distribution and fabrication company in Oregon and California. For more information on the Zampell family of companies, please visit their website at http://www.zampell.com .
