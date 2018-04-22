Nederman MikroPul Launches New Comprehensive Website

CHARLOTTE, N.C.
- April 27, 2018
- PRLog
-- Nederman MikroPul, global leader in industrial filtration solutions and innovator of pulse jet technology, recently launched a new, comprehensive website. The new website combines the old MikroPul and Pneumafil brand sites into one; using a cohesive Nederman MikroPul branding standard. Bringing an impressive range of new information from both brands to a wider audience, the website also supplements the massive product range currently offered by Nederman. In addition, the website features an "Advanced Services" section that showcases the corporation's extensive aftermarket capabilities including a large range of OEM parts. Both the MikroPul and Pneumafil brands have been synonymous with excellence in the industrial air filtration sector for many years. Nederman MikroPul offers turnkey solutions to a multitude of industries from concept through design, fabrication, commissioning, support and performance monitoring.
Contact Nederman MikroPul for more information regarding the new website or to inquire about filtration solutions by visiting http://www.nedermanmikropul.com
or by phone at 704-903-6021.