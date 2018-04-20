HRO Today Announces Honorees for 2018 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards

Contact

-- For the third consecutive year,is recognizing the continued importance of talent acquisition with its 2018 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards.This year's group of 16 talent acquisition professionals are providing innovative practices and excellence in talent acquisition, including work within areas such as employer branding, technology, staff development, engagement and retention, and financial analysis.The awards luncheon hosted by Cielo will take place on May 1, 2018, at theForum North America in National Harbor, Maryland. The Leaders of Distinction and the individual award winners will be announced in the following five categories: for profit – enterprise market, for profit – SMB market, non-profit, healthcare, and innovation.The talent acquisition professionals being honored at the 2018 Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards luncheon are:· Peggy Anderson, VP, Global Talent Acquisition and Diversity, Blackbaud· Elisa Bannon-Jones, GVP, Chief Talent & Culture Officer, Frontier Communications· Jeff Bettinger, Vice President, Global Head Talent Management and Organizational Development, Alcon, a Novartis Division· Matt Chamberlain, Vice President, Talent Acquisition & Talent Integration, Veolia North America· Valerie Egan, Senior Director of Talent Acquisition, Girl Scouts of the USA· Josh Elmore, Head of Talent Acquisition, Kerry North America· Karen Feeney, Senior Manager of HR Operations, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia· Kristy Godbold, Global HR Officer, HR Finance, Talent Acquisition, and Talent Management Analytics, Marriott International· Barry Hirschman, Head of HR U.S. Operations and Bulk Sales, The Linde Group· Jill Larsen, SVP, HR & Talent, Cisco· Elizabeth Mashakas, Director, Strategic Talent Acquisition, Serco Inc.· Melkeya McDuffie, VP, Talent Acquisition, Waste Management· Bill Neese, Vice President, Talent Acquisition, Paycor· Gregory Pardo, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, Fresenius Medical Care North America· Cathy Scarlett, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, BMO Financial Group· Stacy Van Meter, VP of Talent Acquisition & Employment Brand, Deluxe Corporation"Congratulations to all of the executives being honored at this year's Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year Awards for North America," said Elliot Clark, CEO of SharedXpertise. "They have been selected to recognize their visionary work with leveraging new processes, outlaying additional resources to integrate innovative technologies, and their dedication to increasing the influence that talent acquisition teams have on business results."andare the properties of SharedXpertise Media and offer the broadest and deepest reach available anywhere into the HR industry. Our magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers with rich, objective, game-changing content. Our No. 1 strength is our reach. HR leaders rely heavily on the's Baker's Dozen rankings across six different categories when selecting an HR service provider.