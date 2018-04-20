News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Houston high school string quartet to join the pros
The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.
Here's the rundown:
The show: The two greatest rock 'n' roll bands of all time face off in Beatles vs. Stones - A Musical Showdown. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation's top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles' career. They engage in a "showdown" of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Los Angeles Times at one point declaring: "this is the most unique tribute show in decades." The Houston show is part of a 125 city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia.
The string quartet: Bellaire High senior Emily Pan, juniors Dorothy Zhan, Jesse Ji and Chloe Trinh will join the bands for the songs "Eleanor Rigby," "Yesterday,"
The quartet members belong to prestigious area ensembles, including the Houston Youth Orchestra and the Texas All-State Orchestra. Members consistently receive Superior ratings at regional and state University Interscholastic League (UIL) Solo and Ensemble competitions.
How the "Beatles" and "Stones" connection was started: The producers of Beatles vs. Stones approached Bellaire High School High Orchestra Director Laurette Reyonsa looking for a talented ensemble which could hold their own with a rock band in front of an audience. The show commonly hires a local quartet to augment the production while on tour.
The quartet's Beatles or Stones fans: Chloe Trinh and Dorothy Zhan are the quartet's biggest Beatles fans.
"'Penny Lane' is for sure my favorite Beatles song", Chloe said.
"The Beatles are so iconic and have tons of great songs, but 'Eleanor Rigby' is definitely one of my favorites," said Dorothy. "I'm excited that we get to play this song in the Beatles vs. Stones show."
The details: Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. "Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown"
performs at Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, May 20 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $44-$64 and may be purchased by phone at 713.315.2525, at the Theatre Box Office or online at www.thehobbycenter.org (http://www.thehobbycenter.org/
And here is some additional information about the Bellaire High School String Quartet:
Emily Pan,18,has been playing violin for twelve years. Violin playing runs in the family, so Emily started at a young age. She performed with the All-Region Orchestra for four years and the All-State Orchestra for three years. Emily received Superior ratings at a UIL solo contest.
When asked why she enjoyed the orchestra experience Emily said, "it's a great way to gain leadership experience as well as collaboration. There is just a lot of love for music in the orchestra."
Along with being the President of the orchestra program, Emily is the treasurer for the school's Math Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta.
She plans to attend a four year university and study Science.
Chloe Trinh,16,began playing the cello when she was ten. She competed in a UIL Solo and Ensemble competition, receiving a Superior rating.
"I chose to play the cello because I love the low registers of the instrument."
When she is not playing music, Chloe enjoys dancing with her dance troop and volunteering with a school club, Students without Borders.
Jesse Ji,17,has been playing viola for a year, after making the transfer from violin. Jesse performed with the Houston Youth Orchestra and the Texas All-State Orchestra. He has competed in UIL at both the state and regional level receiving Superior ratings.
In addition to music, Jesse is involved in the Young Democrat Club and interns at a local candidate's office. He is a member of National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and the German National Honors Society.
He plans on going to college and one day working in the field of medical research, but would still like to keep music as an active part of his life.
Dorothy Zhan, 17,has been playing violin since she was seven. She played with the Houston Youth Orchestra. Dorothy has received Superior ratings at UIL Solo and Ensemble competitions.
Dorothy is involved in her school dance company, where she choreographs dances for student to perform with the orchestra. She is the creator of Free The Captive club, combating Houston human trafficking.
"I love being in orchestra because it's all about working together as a team to make something sound so beautiful."
Dorothy plans on studying health care management in college.
Contact
andy nagle
***@lajollabooking.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse