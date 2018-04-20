News By Tag
In Celebration of National Golf Day CCAA Events presents 4th annual Celebrity Golf Tournament
Hosted by Former NFL Players All American Cornerback Fred Smoot and Super Bowl Winning Wide Receiver Plaxico Burress
This special event will be held at Potomac Shores Golf Club, located in Dumfries, Virginia on Monday, June 11, 2018. It will include box lunch and post round awards. Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. and shotgun is at 1:00p.m. Golfers will join All-American Cornerback, Fred Smoot and Super Bowl winning Wide Receiver, Plaxico Burress who have enlisted the help of several current and former National Football League (NFL) players to help achieve their goals. The players committed to joining us include Santana Moss, Chris Samuels, Rock Cartwright, Marcus Washington, Anthony M. Lanier, II and Robert Royal.
This Celebrity Golf tournament will benefit JPJumpers which provides hands-on tangible assistance for the everyday challenges of the special needs community, families, and other charitable organizations. In 2014, the JP JumPers Foundation "JumPed In" with their founder Pam Mines and supported her efforts at the VA General Assembly which then passed "JP's Law" via unanimous decisions in the House and Senate. "JP's Law" allow individuals to voluntarily add an innocuous code to their Driver's License or Identification Card noting that they have Autism or an Intellectual Disability. They are truly "JumPing In" to make a difference. The latest numbers show there have been over a thousand persons with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual Disability, to have the code added to their Driver's License or Identification Cards. We have much more work to do sponsors like GCO Consulting and Grandiosity Events who support this tournament helps us to bring more awareness.
For more information on the golf tournament, or to find out how you can make a difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by special needs, contact Clarence Wright at 571-214-6913 or via email: cwright@ccaaevents.com For press/media requests, contact Thomasina Perkins-Washington via email at: thomasina@capitolpublicrelations.com or phone 202.486.0698 please add "Smoot/Burress Golf Tournament" to the subject line.
About CCAA Events: CCAA Events is a full service event management firm with a passion for giving back to the community based in Prince William County. Since 2006 the company has provided services to a select group of individuals, Not-For-Profits, Fortune 500 companies and privately-held organizations. From 2010 to present, CCAA Events has identified a local organization, individual or family in need and create a fundraiser to raise money to combat their financial hardship.
Capitol Public Relations LLC is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, non-profit, entertainment and sports professionals globally. www.capitolpublicrelations.com
