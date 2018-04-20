 
BSSW Architects appoints Sandy Koehler to new role as senior project manager

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 25, 2018 - PRLog -- BSSW Architects, Inc., a full-service architectural firm founded in 1980, has announced the appointment of Sandy Koehler to a new role as a senior project manager.

Koehler has nearly 35 years of experience in the architecture and building industry, and has been with BSSW for 18 of those years. From 2000 to 2002, Koehler was a project manager for BSSW, overseeing construction on the Marco Beach Ocean Resort. Since 2002, she has worked as a design consultant to manufacturers and entrepreneurs, and as a consultant for BSSW. Koehler provides patent, marketing and specification drawings, and also oversees plans for resorts and luxury condominiums in Florida.

BSSW's architectural services include interior design, planning, programming, building information modeling, sustainable design and feasibility studies. BSSW handles commercial, residential and mixed use projects, and its team members offer expertise in facility design for education, resort and hospitality, government, public safety and religious facilities, along with a niche service addressing historic preservation.

About BSSW Architects

BSSW Architects, Inc. is a full-service architectural firm founded in 1980 with the same principles that guide the business today: dedication to serving the best interest of clients and the community. The Fort Myers, Florida-based company has served as the lead architect on more than 120 major projects across Southwest Florida, including schools, government facilities, public libraries, hotels, resorts and private communities. BSSW Architects employs a complete team of architects, planners, interior designers and support staff to bring projects from the concept stage through completion. For more information, visit BSSWarchitects.com (http://www.bsswarchitects.com/) or call 239-278-3838.
